Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Sean "P. Diddy" Combs are one of best friends of late rapper Nipsey Hussle. The hip-hop mogul has been supportive to Nipsey's family and girlfriend Lauren London. However, people are now suspecting that there's something more between Diddy and Lauren following the former's eyebrows-raising Instagram post.

On Wednesday, February 19, Diddy appeared to share on his Instagram page a photo of her and Lauren in what seemed like a photo-shoot. The now-deleted pictures saw the pair twinning in white outfits while posing together in a full-white set.

While the snaps might be harmless, people appeared to notice that something was different when it came to the gaze which Diddy threw at Lauren. "The way he looking at her walking away," one fan noted. "The last picture says it all. He will be making his move, if he hasn't already. She'll be treated like all the rest," said another fan.

Some were not happy though, should the two be romancing each other for real. "Dating a man named Diddii with 6 or 7 kids ain't it sis.Doesn't lauren have 3 or 4 kids of her own??" someone wrote. Echoing the sentiment, one person urged, "Don't you f***ing do it Lauren."

One other pointed out that in addition to the fact that Diddy was a close friend of Nipsey, Lauren is besties with Diddy's ex Cassie. "That would've been all fine & dandy (not really) except that she is besties with his ex--Cassie. Puffy so damn MESSY!!" Dubbing Diddy "hella messy," someone commented, "Her and Cassie are (were?) super close. He's hella messy that’s why he deleted it."

However, some others didn't see a problem if the two were dating. "Well he is single and she is single....he is a ghetto widower and she is a hood widow. It's a match made in heaven," one said. Meanwhile, another fan guessed that Lauren's probably dating the billionaire because "she does need a new sponsor."

Neither Diddy or Lauren has yet to respond to the report.

