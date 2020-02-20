Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Instagram Music

The new snippet follows the 'Highest in the Room' rapper and the late hip-hop star's collaboration 'Gatti' that peaked at No. 69 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has his own way in paying tribute to Pop Smoke. Hours after his "Gatti" collaborator was gunned down in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, the "Highest in the Room" hitmaker honored the slain rapper by sharing a snippet of their unreleased song.

Taking to Instagram Story on the same day of Smoke's tragic passing, Scott uploaded a video of him driving while the track, which reportedly supposed to be his second collaboration with the slain rapper, played in the background. Near the 15-second clip, the word "Dior" could be heard being repeated, which might refer to a bonus track in Smoke's 2019 album "Meet the Woo Vol. 1".

Scott joined forces with Smoke in 2019 for "Gatti" which is featured on the "Sicko Mode" rapper's project with his Cactus Jack labelmates Sheck Wes and Don Toliver titled "JACKBOYS". The track was co-written by Smoke, and peaked at No. 69 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making it the slain MC's first entry on the chart.

Smoke was shot and killed on Wednesday, February 19, morning. The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at his home in the Hollywood Hills, California when two intruders broke into the property wearing masks and hoodies. They reportedly fired multiple shots before fleeing on foot.

It is still unclear whether the "Welcome to the Party" spitter knew the shooters, but he was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood. The suspects remain free and have not been identified yet, although police have arrested and released one man.

Since news of Smoke's tragic passing broke out, other hip hop artists have taken to social media to mourn the loss. Nicki Minaj shared a photo of the young rapper with a caption that read, "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop." 50 Cent, in the meantime, wrote in his tribute, "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him."

Snoop Dogg put out a clip of their performance together. "Young tycoon gone2soon had a blast wit ya," he wrote alongside the video. "c u when I get there." Chance the Rapper, on the other hand, tweeted, "Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh."