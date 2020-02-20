 
 

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration
Instagram
Music

The new snippet follows the 'Highest in the Room' rapper and the late hip-hop star's collaboration 'Gatti' that peaked at No. 69 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart.

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Travis Scott (II) has his own way in paying tribute to Pop Smoke. Hours after his "Gatti" collaborator was gunned down in what appears to be a home invasion robbery, the "Highest in the Room" hitmaker honored the slain rapper by sharing a snippet of their unreleased song.

Taking to Instagram Story on the same day of Smoke's tragic passing, Scott uploaded a video of him driving while the track, which reportedly supposed to be his second collaboration with the slain rapper, played in the background. Near the 15-second clip, the word "Dior" could be heard being repeated, which might refer to a bonus track in Smoke's 2019 album "Meet the Woo Vol. 1".

Scott joined forces with Smoke in 2019 for "Gatti" which is featured on the "Sicko Mode" rapper's project with his Cactus Jack labelmates Sheck Wes and Don Toliver titled "JACKBOYS". The track was co-written by Smoke, and peaked at No. 69 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart, making it the slain MC's first entry on the chart.

Smoke was shot and killed on Wednesday, February 19, morning. The 20-year-old rapper, whose real name is Bashar Barakah Jackson, was at his home in the Hollywood Hills, California when two intruders broke into the property wearing masks and hoodies. They reportedly fired multiple shots before fleeing on foot.

It is still unclear whether the "Welcome to the Party" spitter knew the shooters, but he was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood. The suspects remain free and have not been identified yet, although police have arrested and released one man.

Since news of Smoke's tragic passing broke out, other hip hop artists have taken to social media to mourn the loss. Nicki Minaj shared a photo of the young rapper with a caption that read, "The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave. Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop." 50 Cent, in the meantime, wrote in his tribute, "R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke, No sympathy for winners. God bless him."

Snoop Dogg put out a clip of their performance together. "Young tycoon gone2soon had a blast wit ya," he wrote alongside the video. "c u when I get there." Chance the Rapper, on the other hand, tweeted, "Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young. God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh."

You can share this post!

2 Chainz Speaks on Danger of Being 'Rapper' After Pop Smoke's Death

Logan Paul Admits to Setting Up Fake Romance With Jake's Ex Tana Mongeau
Related Posts
Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Caught Enjoying Disney World Date With Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner Caught Enjoying Disney World Date With Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner's Makeup Ads With Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner's Makeup Ads With Daughter Stormi

Travis Scott's Collaborative 'Jackboys' Project Leads Sleepy Post-Holiday Billboard 200

Travis Scott's Collaborative 'Jackboys' Project Leads Sleepy Post-Holiday Billboard 200

Coachella 2020: Travis Scott Among Headliners, BIG BANG to Make Their Comeback

Coachella 2020: Travis Scott Among Headliners, BIG BANG to Make Their Comeback

Most Read
The Weeknd Admits He Wants to Have Babies With Ex on 'After Hours', Fans Think It's Bella Hadid
Music

The Weeknd Admits He Wants to Have Babies With Ex on 'After Hours', Fans Think It's Bella Hadid

Model Broderick Hunter Calls Iggy Azalea 'Black Queen of Rap' and Internet Is Confused

Model Broderick Hunter Calls Iggy Azalea 'Black Queen of Rap' and Internet Is Confused

Chris Stapleton Delivers Impromptu Performance at Tyler Perry's Farewell Tour for Madea

Chris Stapleton Delivers Impromptu Performance at Tyler Perry's Farewell Tour for Madea

Billie Eilish Debuts Live Performance of 'No Time to Die' at 2020 Brit Awards

Billie Eilish Debuts Live Performance of 'No Time to Die' at 2020 Brit Awards

Billie Eilish and Finneas Get to Read 'No Time to Die' Script Before Creating Theme Song

Billie Eilish and Finneas Get to Read 'No Time to Die' Script Before Creating Theme Song

Brit Awards Boss Responds to Charli XCX and Anne-Marie's Criticisms

Brit Awards Boss Responds to Charli XCX and Anne-Marie's Criticisms

Lewis Capaldi Tops 2020 Brit Awards Winners

Lewis Capaldi Tops 2020 Brit Awards Winners

Kehlani Lashes Out at Joe Budden for Criticizing Her Over New Breakup Song

Kehlani Lashes Out at Joe Budden for Criticizing Her Over New Breakup Song

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Travis Scott Honors Pop Smoke With Snippet of Unreleased Collaboration

Desiigner Falls on James Harden During Stage Mishap at Las Vegas Gig

Desiigner Falls on James Harden During Stage Mishap at Las Vegas Gig

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Lana Del Rey Calls Off European Tour Due to Vocal Issues

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Snoop Dogg Convinces Lil' Kim Lovers & Friends Festival Is Not a Scam

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song

Prince Harry and Jon Bon Jovi Team Up for Invictus Games Theme Song