 
 

Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Threatening His Alleged Side Chick

Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Threatening His Alleged Side Chick
Instagram
Celebrity

The fashion designer takes to her Twitter account to warn Heather Rose, who was also rumored to be having an affair with Lil Baby, 'Don't play with me cause it's Gunna be a problem.'

  • Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jai Nice lets people know that they cannot mess with her, especially when it comes to her relationship with rapper Gunna. The fashion designer recently took to Twitter to threaten Heather Rose, whom she suspects is having an affair with her boyfriend.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Don't play with me cause it's Gunna be a problem," before tagging Heather in another tweet, "ion think you wanna play with me," Heather, who was rumored to be having an affair with Lil Baby, did not respond to the tweet as she simply retweeted it and left a like instead.

Not receiving a direct reply from Heather, Jai went on a rant on Instagram Live. "Leave me alone," she said during the session. "Don't be sending me DMs, don't be creating fake pages everyday to talk s**t. Don't keep doing that s**t. I've been trying to ignore you for so long. Leave me alone."

Jai and Gunna went Instagram official in November 2019 when she put out on Instagram Stories a video of her riding passenger side in a car with the Atlanta rapper. The caption read, "I miss you Wunna," and to make the moment even more savory she tagged him. The clip was followed by another video of her sitting on top of his lap while he spoke on the phone on loud speaker. "Wunna be bae," she wrote in the caption.

However, many people did not approve of their relationship, particularly because they thought that she deserves someone better than Gunna. "She's been saving her body, building herself up, not dating to end up with this???? I'm upset Jau," one disappointed fan commented. "She's too beautiful to be with the fat stank boy from high school," someone else said, as another echoed the sentiment, "She deserve so much better."

You can share this post!

LeBron James' First Children's Book Gets Summer Release Date

Kelly Ripa Compares Her Decision to Quit Drinking to That of Stop Smoking
Related Posts
Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Threatening His Alleged Side Chick

Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Threatening His Alleged Side Chick

People Feel Sorry for Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Over Her Taste in Man

People Feel Sorry for Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Over Her Taste in Man

Most Read
Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself
Celebrity

Caroline Flack Died by Hanging Herself

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Conor McGregor Caught on Camera Cheating on Longtime GF Dee Devlin in New Video

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Celina Powell Exposes Tank for Having Affair With Her, Tags His Wife in a Post

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Rival Gang Members Laughing Over Pop Smoke's Tragic Death

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Is Diddy Dating Late Nipsey Hussle's Girlfriend Lauren London?

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

Swimsuit-Clad Niecy Nash Dancing Sexily in 50th Birthday Video

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

SZA Refuses to Do Interviews and Photoshoots Ever Again After Rolling Stone Magazine Cover

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

Neil Young Calls Donald Trump 'Disgrace' a Few Weeks After Granted U.S. Citizenship

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

People Convinced Pop Smoke Was Set Up as Police Confirmed 911 Call Came From Another State

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Al Pacino's Girlfriend Dumps Him Because He's Old and Stingy

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Pop Smoke's Girlfriend Breaks Silence on His Death: I'm 'Broken'

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Video Shows Pop Smoke After Home Invasion, Paramedics Tried to Save His Life

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure

Model Slick Woods Sparks Concern With Photo of Herself After Suffering Another Seizure