Gunna's Girlfriend Jai Nice Threatening His Alleged Side Chick

The fashion designer takes to her Twitter account to warn Heather Rose, who was also rumored to be having an affair with Lil Baby, 'Don't play with me cause it's Gunna be a problem.'

Feb 20, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jai Nice lets people know that they cannot mess with her, especially when it comes to her relationship with rapper Gunna. The fashion designer recently took to Twitter to threaten Heather Rose, whom she suspects is having an affair with her boyfriend.

She wrote on the micro-blogging site, "Don't play with me cause it's Gunna be a problem," before tagging Heather in another tweet, "ion think you wanna play with me," Heather, who was rumored to be having an affair with Lil Baby, did not respond to the tweet as she simply retweeted it and left a like instead.

Not receiving a direct reply from Heather, Jai went on a rant on Instagram Live. "Leave me alone," she said during the session. "Don't be sending me DMs, don't be creating fake pages everyday to talk s**t. Don't keep doing that s**t. I've been trying to ignore you for so long. Leave me alone."

Jai and Gunna went Instagram official in November 2019 when she put out on Instagram Stories a video of her riding passenger side in a car with the Atlanta rapper. The caption read, "I miss you Wunna," and to make the moment even more savory she tagged him. The clip was followed by another video of her sitting on top of his lap while he spoke on the phone on loud speaker. "Wunna be bae," she wrote in the caption.

However, many people did not approve of their relationship, particularly because they thought that she deserves someone better than Gunna. "She's been saving her body, building herself up, not dating to end up with this???? I'm upset Jau," one disappointed fan commented. "She's too beautiful to be with the fat stank boy from high school," someone else said, as another echoed the sentiment, "She deserve so much better."