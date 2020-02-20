LeBron James' First Children's Book Gets Summer Release Date

Instagram Celebrity

Gushing about 'I PROMISE' in an Instagram post, the Los Angeles Lakers star expresses his hopes that kids can 'feel empowered and strive for greatness' after reading the book.

AceShowbiz - LeBron James has announced the release date of his first book for children. The book titled "I PROMISE" is scheduled to be released in this coming summer, on August 11 to be exact, by HarperCollins.

The Los Angeles Lakers star said in a press release that he wanted to bring people together through his book. "Books have the ability to teach, inspire, and bring people together," he stated, "That's why these books, and the opportunity to get children and parents reading together, mean so much to me."

He also explained that every kid may relate themselves to the stories in the book. "Most importantly, we wanted to make sure these stories are ones that every single kid can see themselves in," he shared, adding that the book is powerful and he can't wait for people to read it.

LeBron also showed his excitement about the book's release by posting on his Instagram post the book cover that was designed by a New York Times bestselling children's book artist Nina Mata. "Man, the beauty of this is the process in how we got here. Never settling no matter the opportunities or chapters we add to this journey and now we get to share our promise and our story with kids and families everywhere," he gushed.

Sharing his hope that people feel the benefit of this book after they read it, he wrote, "I can't wait for everyone to read this, share this, feel empowered, and strive for greatness the same way my kids from Akron do every day."

LeBron will follow up "I PROMISE" with his second book, which is a novel for middle school students and scheduled to be released in 2021. The two books are a part of his two-book deal with HarperCollins Publishers.

"I PROMISE" is named after LeBron's family foundation I Promise Program. The foundation opened a public elementary school named I Promise School (IPS) in 2018 in Akron, Ohio. The school is specifically aimed at at-risk children. The students who enroll in this school will receive free tuition, free uniforms, free breakfast, lunch, snacks, free bicycles, etc.