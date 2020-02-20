Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Enjoy Romantic Getaway to 'Rebuild' Their Rocky Marriage

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Sharing on Instagram a romantic snap of the couple, the country singer stresses that 'there's nothing wrong with a redo and there's no better time to rebuild than now.'

AceShowbiz - Country singer and actress Jana Kramer has given her New Year's celebrations with husband Mike Caussin a "redo" in an effort to "rebuild" their rocky marriage.

The former "One Tree Hill" star, who has been open about their relationship woes, reveals the couple recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in an effort to reconnect and start 2020 afresh.

"2 days away to connect, laugh, unplug and redo our New Years (sic). (We even watched the ball drop)," Jana captioned a photo of the pair on Instagram.

"There's nothing wrong with a redo and there's no better time to rebuild than now. #rebuildingtogether #happynewyear."

The loved-up snap emerged following weeks of speculation surrounding the status of Jana and Mike's union, after the mother-of-two appeared to suggest they had separated in a cryptic social media post in late December.

"2019. Ur coming to a very interesting end...and for now, all I have to say is... Time heals all wounds (sic)," she wrote, while also removing "wife" from the description on her Instagram profile.

Jana and former American footballer Mike, whose infidelity and sex addiction issues previously caused them to split in 2016, subsequently revealed they were still together, although they had endured a rough end to 2019 after the 36-year-old discovered her man had received a topless photo of a woman via text - which was later discovered to have been sent by a bot, software which runs automated tasks online.

The couple shares four-year-old daughter Jolie and one-year-old son Jace.