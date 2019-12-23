 
 

Cara Delevingne Treats Ashley Benson to Surprise Morocco Trip for 30th Birthday

Sharing photos from the vacation, the former 'Pretty Little Liars' star admits she 'couldn't have asked for anything better,' and thanks her girlfriend for making her birthday the best yet.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne has whisked her girlfriend, Ashley Benson, off on vacation with a surprise birthday trip to Morocco.

The former "Pretty Little Liars" star celebrated her 30th birthday on Wednesday, December 18, and Delevingne made sure to shower her girlfriend with love on social media to let the world know how much Benson means to her.

The "Carnival Row" star then took Benson on the trip of a lifetime, which the birthday girl documented on her Instagram page.

"I was surprised on my 30th birthday. Morocco has always been a place I've wanted to visit," she captioned the post. "I faced so many fears and took on new adventures with my best friend by my side. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I love you @caradelevingne. Thank you for making my birthday the best yet."

Delevingne previously penned a heartfelt tribute to her girlfriend in honour of her big day, after their relationship came under scrutiny last week, ends December 13, when a hacker took over the model's Twitter account and declared, "Me and Ashley broke up (sic)."

Benson subsequently confirmed they were still together by responding to a fan who asked, "Did you break up with cara?", to which she simply replied, "nope."

The stars first went public with their romance in May 2018.

