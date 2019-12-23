 
 

Ed Sheeran Gets Silly With Wife in 'Put It All on Me' Music Video

Aside from recruiting his wife Cherry Seaborn for his newest music video, the 'Perfect' hitmaker presents other real-life couples dancing to his romantic song.

  Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn have made their music video debut together.

The married couple filmed the video for "Put It All on Me" in their London apartment.

"Back in high school, Ed and Cherry were crushing hard...," a caption in the video reads. "A few years ago they reconnected, there were fireworks. They married in January 2019."

The romantic video also features other couples dancing to the song.

The video comes six months after Sheeran confirmed he and Cherry had wed in July.

