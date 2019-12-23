 
 

Fashion Designer Emanuel Ungaro Died at 86

The style king, who dressed the likes of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Catherine Deneuve among others before retiring in 2005, passed away in Paris, France on December 21.

  • Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - French fashion designer Emanuel Ungaro has died, aged 86.

The style king, who dressed Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis and Catherine Deneuve among others, passed away on Saturday, December 21, in Paris, according to reports.

Born in Provence in 1933, Ungaro's tailor father taught him to sew and the young designer moved to Paris to work for Cristobal Balenciaga.

After a stint at Courreges, he launched his own company and attracted stylish clients like Kennedy and Deneuve.

Ungaro sold his brand to the Italian fashion group Ferragamo in 1996 and retired eight years later.

