WENN/Nikki Nelson Celebrity

The Dixie Chicks singer and the former 'Heroes' actor, who had been fighting over their prenuptial agreement, do not file the details of their divorce settlement with the court.

Dec 23, 2019

AceShowbiz - Dixie Chicks star Natalie Maines and her estranged husband Adrian Pasdar are officially divorced.

The country singer and the actor split in 2017 and their marriage was officially dissolved last week, December 19, according to The Blast.

Details about the divorce settlement were not filed with the court, but the couple was previously fighting over its prenuptial agreement.

Maines and Pasdar wed in 2000 and share two sons - Jackson Slade, 18, and Beckett Finn, 16.