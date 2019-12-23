 
 

Liam Gallagher: Oasis Didn't Make Really Great Records

Sharing his belief that his former rock band 'weren't that f**king great,' the estranged brother of Noel Gallagher claims that their group would have disbanded even without their sibling rivalry.

AceShowbiz - Liam Gallagher doesn't believe Oasis was a great band.

Gallagher was in the rock group with his brother Noel Gallagher from 1991 to 2008. The band broke up amid tensions between the two, but Liam doesn't believe they would have lasted much longer, even without their sibling rivalry.

"I think we could have banged out a good album but... how long were we together," he tells Mojo magazine. "It's like anything, it does become tiresome at some point. Noel had calmed his partying down a bit, turned into a bit of a Victor Meldrew (grumpy, old British TV character), whereas we were all still having it (good time)... So maybe he'd just had enough and needed a break. You know, we weren't that f**king great anyway."

"We were alright, we were better than a lot of s**t out there but we weren't pushing the boundaries, we weren't Pink Floyd or The Beatles," he adds. "We didn't make really great records, we were just a good band."

Liam also doesn't believe some of the band's music stands the test of time.

"I always loved 'Live Forever', 'Champagne Supernova', got a soft spot for 'Supersonic' (because) it was the first one and it still sounds pretty good," he says. "Some of it hasn't aged well - I'll be honest, I hear it some day and I go, 'Turn that s**t off.' Oasis was a moment in time."

