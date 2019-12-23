My Chemical Romance Rocks First Concert in Seven Years

Instagram Music

Taking the stage at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium, frontman Gerard Way thanks fans for 'showing up,' adding that the band who reunited in 2017 'didn't know if this show was ever gonna happen.'

AceShowbiz - My Chemical Romance returned to the stage for the first time in seven years on Friday, December 20.

The group played a concert at the Los Angeles Shrine Auditorium and performed songs from their four studio albums, according to Billboard.

The band announced the show - their first since 2012 - on Halloween (October 31), and couldn't believe how quickly it sold out.

They wrote on social media at the time: "It is truly unbelievable to us the happiness we have experienced over the past two days. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for the warm welcome back. We truly did not expect this. See you soon. Xoxo, MCR."

And they were also thrilled on the day itself.

"We didn't know if this show was ever gonna happen, so thanks for showing up," singer Gerard Way told the crowd.

My Chemical Romance went on a hiatus in 2013, but reunited in 2017.