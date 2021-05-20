Jennifer Hudson Perfectly Channels Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' New Trailer

Movie

AceShowbiz - "Respect" has unveiled a new official trailer featuring Jennifer Hudson who portrays music icon Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic. In the new video, courtesy of MGM, a young Aretha can be seen being told about important singing is.

"Singing is sacred to me and you shouldn't do it just because somebody wants you to," a woman says to Aretha as they are singing while playing piano. "What's most important is that you are treated with dignity and respect."

Jennifer's Aretha is also advised by her father to "stay focus and avoid frivolous distraction." However, it seems like the "A Natural Woman" hitmaker is seen having a romantic affair with Ted White (Marlon Wayans) whom latter she married.

The trailer also teases Aretha's early struggle before she finally figures out what kind of songs that she wants to sing. That is how her hit song "Respect" is born. "This song goes out to anyone who ever felt mistreated," she says of the track.

Also starring in the movie are Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess asReverend Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.



"Respect" marks Liesl Tommy's director debut. Screenplay is by Tracey Scott Wilson, with story by Callie Khouri and Wilson. Producers are Harvey ason Jr., Scott Bernstein, Jonathan Glickman, and Stacey Sher. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers.

"Respect" will hit theaters in August.