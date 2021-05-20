 
 

Jennifer Hudson Perfectly Channels Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' New Trailer

Movie

The trailer teases the music icon's early struggle before she finally figures out what kind of songs that she wants to sing, leading to the birth of her hit song 'Respect'.

  • May 20, 2021

AceShowbiz - "Respect" has unveiled a new official trailer featuring Jennifer Hudson who portrays music icon Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic. In the new video, courtesy of MGM, a young Aretha can be seen being told about important singing is.

"Singing is sacred to me and you shouldn't do it just because somebody wants you to," a woman says to Aretha as they are singing while playing piano. "What's most important is that you are treated with dignity and respect."

Jennifer's Aretha is also advised by her father to "stay focus and avoid frivolous distraction." However, it seems like the "A Natural Woman" hitmaker is seen having a romantic affair with Ted White (Marlon Wayans) whom latter she married.

  See also...

The trailer also teases Aretha's early struggle before she finally figures out what kind of songs that she wants to sing. That is how her hit song "Respect" is born. "This song goes out to anyone who ever felt mistreated," she says of the track.

Also starring in the movie are Audra McDonald as Barbara Franklin, Tituss Burgess asReverend Dr. James Cleveland, Marc Maron as Jerry Wexler, Kimberly Scott as Mama Franklin, Saycon Sengbloh as Erma Franklin, Hailey Kilgore as Carolyn Franklin, Heather Headley as Clara Ward, Skye Dakota Turner as Young Aretha Franklin, Tate Donovan as John Hammond and Mary J. Blige as Dinah Washington.

"Respect" marks Liesl Tommy's director debut. Screenplay is by Tracey Scott Wilson, with story by Callie Khouri and Wilson. Producers are Harvey ason Jr., Scott Bernstein, Jonathan Glickman, and Stacey Sher. Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson, Liesl Tommy, Sue Baden-Powell, Aaron L. Gilbert and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers.

"Respect" will hit theaters in August.

You can share this post!

Anna Paquin Comes Up With 'You're Just an A**hole' Clapback Amid Criticism of Her Sexuality

Lil Peep's Mother Explains Wrongful Death Lawsuit Was Her Means to Get 'Justice' for Late Rapper
Related Posts
Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Pushed Back to January 2021

Aretha Franklin Biopic 'Respect' Pushed Back to January 2021

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Niece Applauds Jennifer Hudson for Singer's Portrayal in 'Respect'

Aretha Franklin's Son Slams Producers of Biopic for Failing to Consult His Family

Aretha Franklin's Son Slams Producers of Biopic for Failing to Consult His Family

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Jennifer Hudson Shines as Aretha Franklin in First Teaser Trailer for 'Respect'

Most Read
'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast
Movie

'Persuasion' Adds Cosmo Jarvis, Suki Waterhouse and Richard E. Grant to Its Cast

Sharon Stone Powerless to Halt 'Basic Instinct' Director's Cut

Sharon Stone Powerless to Halt 'Basic Instinct' Director's Cut

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Julianna Margulies Recalls 'Frightening Moment' She Auditioned for Steven Seagal in Hotel Room

Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Zack Snyder Says WB Passed on His Third '300' Movie Centering on Gay Romance

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'

Margot Robbie Praises 'Exceptional' Peter Capaldi for Adding 'Gravitas' to 'The Suicide Squad'

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

John Boyega Confirmed to Return for 'Attack the Block' Sequel

'Friends' Reunion Is Full of Love and Laugh in First Trailer

'Friends' Reunion Is Full of Love and Laugh in First Trailer

Martin Freeman Brands Jim Carrey 'Narcissistic B**locks' for Behavior on 'Man on the Moon' Set

Martin Freeman Brands Jim Carrey 'Narcissistic B**locks' for Behavior on 'Man on the Moon' Set

Cher Gets Excited Over Biopic Treatment on Eve of 75th Birthday

Cher Gets Excited Over Biopic Treatment on Eve of 75th Birthday

Jennifer Hudson Perfectly Channels Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' New Trailer

Jennifer Hudson Perfectly Channels Aretha Franklin in 'Respect' New Trailer