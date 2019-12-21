Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith Are Married as They're Expecting Their First Child Together

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

The couple previously made people question their relationship status when they made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jodie's new film, 'Queen and Slim', at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Congratulations are in order for Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith. The pair have not only one, but two exciting news for fans. The 41-year-old actor and the 33-year-old actress have got married as they're also expecting their first child together. Us Weekly is the first to report.

According to a source, the soon-to-be parents had secretly married, adding that Jackson is "so supportive of Jodie and loves to cheer her on."

The lovebirds started to spark marriage rumors earlier this year. Further fueling the speculation, the couple made their red carpet debut at the premiere of Jodie's new film, "Queen & Slim", at the 2019 AFI Fest in Los Angeles last month.

"Joshua looked so thrilled to be there to support [Jodie]," an insider said of the "Dawson's Creek" alum. "He was all smiles and doting on her and her family all night. A total gentleman."

During the outing, Jodie stunned in her flowy, lavender gown. She also caught people's attention as she was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger. Adding suspicion, Jackson also had a gold band on his left ring finger. That arrived after the pair reportedly got a marriage license, which is valid for 90 days, on August 2 at a courthouse in Beverly Hills.

Joshua and Jodie were first romantically linked in November 2018 when they were seen holding hands in Los Angeles. They were also "all over each other" and "gazing into each other's eyes as they danced together the whole night" while attending Usher's 40th birthday bash.

Prior to dating Jodie, Joshua was in a relationship with Diane Kruger from 2006 to 2016. Following their breakup, a rep for the exes confirmed that the two split amicably and that they planned to "remain friends."