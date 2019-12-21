 
 

Lil Pump Serves Hot Meals and Gives Warm Clothes to Los Angeles Homeless

Embracing the holiday spirit of giving back, the 'Drug Addict' rapper teams up with R.D. Whittington, My Friends House Foundation and Hot Dog on a Stick for the charity event on Skid Row.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lil Pump spent some time giving back on Wednesday, December 18, as he handed out food and warm clothes to the homeless in Los Angeles.

The "Drug Addict" rapper helped spread holiday cheer by dishing out hot meals, cold drinks and warm clothes for the winter, serving up corn dogs, turkey dogs, cheese dogs, french fries and lemonade.

He also passed out jackets, pants and socks to around 600 people on Skid Row, reported TMZ.

The star teamed up with the My Friends House Foundation, Hot Dog on a Stick and his pal R.D. Whittington, the owner of luxury celeb car company Wires Only, who donated $7,000 (£5,371) to the charity event.

