 
 

Lil Uzi Vert Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting Children With Winter Coats

Lil Uzi Vert Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting Children With Winter Coats
With the help from Arkansas patrolman Tommy Norman, the 'Sanguine Paradise' rapper gives away the coats to kids across North Little Rock along with a 'Stay Warm' message.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rapper Lil Uzi Vert brought festive cheer to kids across North Little Rock in Arkansas when he bought them winter coats.

The hitmaker, who recently dropped the new tune "Futsal Shuffle 2020" from his upcoming record "Eternal Atake", presented the gifts along with a holiday card from the star himself.

"Stay warm and enjoy your new coat," the message inside each card read.

Arkansas patrolman Tommy Norman presented the coats to the kids, and took to to Instagram to upload some of the adorable reactions from the excited youngsters.

While some looked confused by the unsuspected gift, they soon began to enjoy their new accessory and were thankful for the gesture.

Vert, real name Symere Woods, also left a sweet comment on each clip shared online.

