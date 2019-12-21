 
 

Sia Hands Over $215,000 to Three 'Survivor' Contestants

WENN/Nikki Nelson
During the Season 39 finale of the reality competition show, the 'Elastic Heart' hitmaker selects Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin and Jamal Shipman as the recipients of the 'Sia Award'.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Sia Furler gifted her three favourite contestants from the latest series of "Survivor" a total of $215,000 (£165,099) during Wednesday's, December 18, finale.

During the last episode of the show's 39th season, dubbed "Island of the Idols", host Jeff Probst revealed the singer had selected Elaine Stott, Janet Carbin and Jamal Shipman as the recipients of the "Sia Award".

Both Stott and Carbin each received $100,000 (£76,790), while Shipman took home the remaining $15,000 (£11,519).

Carbin later shared a photo of herself with Stott, thanking the pop star for her gift, penning, "Tonight Elaine and I are going to swing from the chandeliers. Thank you so much Sia we love you."

This year's total was the largest amount the "Cheap Thrills" hitmaker has ever given. Last year, she gave contestant Rick Devens $100,000, and donated $15,000 to charity in honor of contestant Joe Anglim cutting his hair to create a children's cancer wig.

Tommy Sheehan was named the winner of "Island of the Idols" on Wednesday night over Dean Kowalski and Noura Salman.

Liam Payne on Harry Styles' 'SNL' Shade at Zayn Malik: It's Just A Funny Joke

Lil Uzi Vert Spreads Holiday Cheer by Gifting Children With Winter Coats
