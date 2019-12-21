 
 

Whitney Cummings Recalls Getting in Trouble for Wishing A 'Merry Christmas'

During an appearance on 'Conan', the '2 Broke Girls' star reveals that she was reported to human resources department for offering an intern the holiday wish.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Comedienne Whitney Cummings found herself in trouble for wishing an intern "Merry Christmas" on set.

The "2 Broke Girls" star insists she was just trying to get into the festive spirit, not offend, with the holiday wish.

"Last year, I was working on a TV show, got in trouble with human resources for saying 'Merry Christmas' to an intern," she revealed on late night talk show "CONAN". "I was leaving... I was like, 'Bye, guys. Merry Christmas.' Like, just a formality, what you would say."

"I come back, like, June 6th. HR (Human Resources) calls me and they're like, 'Hey, we need to talk to you. One of the interns is p**sed off that you said 'Merry Christmas.' "

Whitney says the staffer explained the intern was "agnostic" and didn't appreciate being pigeonholed into a Christian holiday.

"I don't even care how your Christmas was," the funnywoman quipped of the incident. "I was like, no, no, no, no, no. You do not get to do that. Because had I known that this person was agnostic, that would mean we were in a relationship, like, that would mean we were intimately connected."

Whitney added: "I should not know who believes in God and who doesn't. I also can't guess either, you know?"

Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses Naked for Her Husband

Hayley Kiyoko on Tegan and Sara's Support: They Mean So Much to Me
