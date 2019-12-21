 
 

Pregnant Ashley Graham Poses Naked for Her Husband

The 32-year-old model who is pregnant with her first child takes off her clothes for the camera in a maternity shoot captured by her filmmaker husband Justin Ervin.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Pregnant model Ashley Graham has bared all for a nude maternity shoot captured by her husband.

The cover girl is currently expecting her first child with filmmaker Justin Ervin and she is celebrating the holiday season as an expectant mum by showing off her baby belly.

Ashley posted a couple of shots featuring herself posing nude, sitting on a stool, as her husband took photographs on Instagram, writing in the caption to the images, "Last shoot of the year with the love of my life, growing the love of our life."

Ashley, 32, and Justin, 31, who she married in 2009, are expecting a son. The couple announced the model's pregnancy in August.

