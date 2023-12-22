 

Whitney Cummings Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Days After Giving Birth to First Child

Whitney Cummings Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Days After Giving Birth to First Child
Cover Images/BauerGriffin
Celebrity

A few days after giving birth to her first child, the 'Opening Act' actress does not shy away from embracing her postpartum figure in a never-before-seen picture.

  • Dec 22, 2023

AceShowbiz - Whitney Cummings is embracing her postpartum body following her baby's arrival. A few days after giving birth to her first child, the actress portraying Brooke Bailey in "The Opening Act" flaunted her figure in a never-before-seen photo via social media.

On Thursday, December 21, the 41-year-old comedian showed off how her body looked following her first pregnancy and the baby's arrival by uploading via Instagram a photo featuring her going topless and baring her stomach. In the picture, it could be seen that she was standing in a hospital room while wearing nothing but a pair of body-fitted light gray shorts and a pair of matching socks.

Whitney was photographed strategically placing both of her hands on her chest to keep her upper assets away from the public's eyes. In the meantime, she was looking at the camera while flashing her soft and radiant smile.

At that time, the "Good Mourning" actress looked stunning even without apparent makeup on her face. In addition, her long dark-colored hair was styled into a sleek back hairdo and a high ponytail.

  Editors' Pick

Along with the picture, Whitney talked about her postpartum body in the caption of the post. "Down boys! Something nobody told me about giving birth is that you stay looking prego for a bit, then your body changes every 5 minutes after that," she shared. "Thank god @fridamom makes these postpartum shorts that keep everything from falling out. #fridapartner."

Whitney was quickly showered with praise for her beauty by Instagram users. Among them was actress Taryn Manning who gushed in the comments section of the post, "Lol! You look beautiful!" Similarly, another user marveled, "You look great!! What a female body can do is really miraculous. We grow babies!!!"

The news of Whitney giving birth to her first child was announced by her bestie Tana Mongeau. On Sunday, December 17, Whitney confirmed via Instagram that her baby had arrived by unveiling the first glimpse of the newborn.

The "2 Broke Girls" executive producer released a photo of herself on Instagram. While she was the main focus in the picture, her newborn's little hand can be seen as she's still keeping the baby's face under tight wraps. She appeared to have taken the photo when she was breastfeeding the newborn. In the caption of the post, she simply penned, "3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again."

You can share this post!

You might also like

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display
Related Posts
Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Whitney Cummings Unveils First Glimpse of Her First Child

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Whitney Cummings Welcomes Her First Child

Whitney Cummings Asks for Name Suggestions as She Announces Unborn Baby's Gender

Whitney Cummings Asks for Name Suggestions as She Announces Unborn Baby's Gender

Whitney Cummings Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 1: 'Coming December'

Whitney Cummings Announces Pregnancy With Baby No. 1: 'Coming December'

Latest News
Whitney Cummings Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Days After Giving Birth to First Child
  • Dec 22, 2023

Whitney Cummings Proudly Flaunts Postpartum Body Days After Giving Birth to First Child

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display
  • Dec 22, 2023

Kim Kardashian's Kids Create Chocolate Mess for 'Crazy' Elf on the Shelf Display

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock
  • Dec 22, 2023

Blueface Spoils Jaidyn Alexis With 4-Story House for Christmas While Feuding With Chrisean Rock

Iggy Azalea Mocks Playboi Carti After He Shows Off Sweet Moments With Son Onyx
  • Dec 22, 2023

Iggy Azalea Mocks Playboi Carti After He Shows Off Sweet Moments With Son Onyx

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career
  • Dec 22, 2023

'RHOBH': Erika Jayne Mocks Denise Richards Over Daughter Sami Sheen's Adult Site Career

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'
  • Dec 22, 2023

Nick Cannon Gushes Over Baby Mama Alyssa Scott for Being 'Thoughtful Mother'

Most Read
Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom
Celebrity

Kesha Strips Down to Birthday Suit in Instagram Photo to Celebrate Her Freedom

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Britney Spears Gets Flirty With New Manager Benjamin Mallin in Instagram Video

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka Reportedly Split Over Disagreement About Kids

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'

T.J. Holmes Explains Why He's 'Sick' of Calling Amy Robach His 'Girlfriend'

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Kelly Clarkson and Jason Momoa Shipped by Fans After Their Cute Chemistry on Talk Show

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Olivia Wilde Goes on Date With Film Producer Bryn Mooser After Harry Styles Split

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Rihanna Fulfills Fans' Wish With 'Bigger and Badder' Creeper Shoes

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Soulja Boy's Baby Mama Sends Blueface Cease and Desist Letter for Claiming He Slept With Her

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration

Brad Pitt All Smiles With Girlfriend Ines de Ramon on His 60th Birthday Celebration