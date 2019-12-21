 
 

Iggy Azalea Breaks Up With Playboi Carti: 'I'm Single'

The Australian female rapper sparks breakup rumors with her boyfriend after a year of dating amid the reports suggesting she is pregnant with his child.

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Did Iggy Azalea dump Playboi Carti? The Australian femcee rapper sparked rumors that she called it quits with her rapper boyfriend after she announced her single status on Instagram Story. "I'm single," so she wrote a quick note to her online devotees.

The breakup rumors came amid internet chatters suggesting she's pregnant. She is allegedly already six months along. She has been posting pictures and video showing her with flat stomach, but fans said it could be images and clip from her old collection.

At her concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, December 15, the "Fancy" hitmaker covered her stomach with a huge belt during her performance. Donning a pantsuit off the stage, the 29-year-old rap star showed what appeared to be a bump as she fixed her loose pants.

Iggy Azalea and Playboi Carti started dating in 2018. The couple rarely showed public display of affection, but she sparked engagement rumors back in July when she was seen rocking a huge ring. She was was previously linked to A$AP Rocky and Nick Young.

As she announced she's single, some fans believe it could be the hormones talking. "Pregnancy will do that to ya," one commented. Another agreed, "I thought she was pregnant, it's just hormones."

Azalea just dropped her mini album "Wicked Lips". She was hounded by fans on social media due to numerous delays. "Please cut me some extra slack guys," she pleaded. Soon after the album release, she criticized fans for having no regard for her mental health.

She tweeted, "I just don't f**k with 'fans' who don't respect when people voice that they need a min to be mentally okay. Y'all fake care about mental health until you are slightly inconvenienced by it, and that's the tea."

