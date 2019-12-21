 
 

Rose McGowan Reacts to Sex Tape Threat

WENN
The 'Charmed' alum claims that someone from her past wants to blackmail her over drug use and sex tape but she declares that she 'can't be threatened.'

  • Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Rose McGowan is allegedly being blackmailed by someone from her past, who is threatening to release a sex tape of hers.

The actress took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 18 to open up on the situation, as she shared a string of nine tweets revealing "a person from my past is (via a 3rd party) now allegedly threatening to release a sex video of me and say I enjoy recreational drugs."

"The truth is, I do," she admitted. "I am an adult in supposedly the 'freest country in the world.' I try to live my life by doing what I want when I want. Believe me, I've earned it. Here's the breaking news: I have lived in Hollywood by myself since I was 15."

McGowan explained that people are "nuts" for assuming she's never used drugs, and pointed out she has previously admitted to using LSD while still in school.

"It is my right to live as I see fit. To do my best to not hurt nor hate," the "Charmed" actress continued. "I may live my life differently from most... (But) what I do know is that I'm being bullied and I think blackmailed."

The star then said she has "so many devils" after her that she can hardly keep up with them, and praised her fans for helping her through tough times.

"I guess I'll just say f**k it. Let it ride. I refuse to take down the truth," concluded the "Scream" actress. "I refuse to live in fear of a stranger and their judgments. No one should live in fear. I cannot. I may be different to you, I may be on my own in America, but I can't be threatened."

She added she's "done being bullied by f**kwits who should bow down and kiss my feet."

Harvey Weinstein Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Minor
