Joe Alwyn Responds to Taylor Swift's Love Songs

WENN Music

The 'Harriet' actor loves that he becomes his singer girlfriend's muse for her seventh studio album 'Lover' that contains a love letter called 'London Boy'.

Dec 21, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actor Joe Alwyn is totally on board with girlfriend Taylor Swift channeling their relationship into love songs.

The 28-year-old "Harriet" actor rarely opens up on his romance with the 30-year-old "ME!" hitmaker, but in a new interview with Britain's The Sunday Times newspaper he addressed their high-profile relationship.

When asked if he minds Taylor "dedicating entire love songs to him," Joe answered, "No, not at all. No. It's flattering."

According to the interviewer, Joe feels that "99.9 per cent of what the press write about them is false" and insisted, for example, that Taylor doesn't really have a private jet that she uses to fly to him whenever she wants, despite rumours suggesting that's the case.

"I just don't pay attention to what I don't want to pay attention to," Joe added. "I turn everything else down on a dial. I don't have any interest in tabloids. I know what I want to do, and that's this, and that's what I am doing."

Joe and Taylor have been dating since 2016, and the star's tune "London Boy" from her latest album "Lover" references her love of the city and her British beau.