 
 

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'
WENN/Instagram
Celebrity

The female musician takes to her Twitter account to share a video of her and the rapper at a party along with a caption that read, 'When yo daddy catch you cussin.'

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tokyo Jetz, who is currently signed and affiliated with T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records, recently caused a stir on social media after she uploaded on Twitter a video with the rapper. While the content of the clip was harmless, it was her caption that got a lot of people talking.

In the video, Tokyo was singing along to a song at a party before Tip approached him while looking unimpressed because the lyrics of the song contained profanity. "When yo daddy catch you cussin," she wrote in the caption, which soon sparked chatters among online users due to the words "daddy" that she used.

"Can someone please help me with this... I am genuinely confused," one asked, as someone similarly wondered, "T.I. yo daddy?" One other chimed in, "Like daddy or zaddy cause then it's gone get interesting." However, some people had helped her clarify that she only calls her daddy because they're as close as a real family. "T.I. is like a father to her nun more nun less," one answered people's questions.

Tokyo herself apparently was aware of what people had been saying and soon responded to it. "The s**t was literally a joke...I made the s**t a meme...y'all weird a** internet people make everything mean something else," she said in one tweet, before adding in a separate post, "You b***hes sexualize everything and forget what a daddy is because u don't have one."

"The s**t was literally a joke," she continued saying, along with another video of her and Tip at the same party. "Anybody around this man who he cares about he treats them like his own children...y'all can suck my d**k."

Tokyo signed to Tip's record label Grand Hustle Records in 2017 and has released a few of successful singles after that, including "My Story" and "Supposed to Be in Love". She spoke highly of Tip, saying of the star in an interview with The Source, "People don't know T.I. is such a solid person. I was around for so long and I was receiving so many benefits as if I was one of his artists but I wasn't. I actually just recently signed last year."

You can share this post!

6ix9ine Revealed to Have Second Child During Court Hearing

Tamar Braxton Lost Her $1M Ring at Sister Trina's Wedding
Related Posts
T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

T.I.'s Best Friend Cap Murdered in Prison

T.I.'s Best Friend Cap Murdered in Prison

T.I. Refuses to Be Dragged in Feud With Wack 100 After Being Compared to 'Snitch' Tekashi69

T.I. Refuses to Be Dragged in Feud With Wack 100 After Being Compared to 'Snitch' Tekashi69

T.I. and Meek Mill Respond to Wack 100's Diss That Nipsey Hussle Isn't a Legend

T.I. and Meek Mill Respond to Wack 100's Diss That Nipsey Hussle Isn't a Legend

Lawmakers Want to Ban Virginity Examination After T.I.'s Comments About Checking Daughter's Hymen

Lawmakers Want to Ban Virginity Examination After T.I.'s Comments About Checking Daughter's Hymen

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Duane Chapman's Daughter Lyssa Calls Dad's Alleged New GF 'Disgusting Woman'

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal

K. Michelle Threatens J.R. Smith's 'Delusional' Ex for Shading His Wife Amid Affair Scandal