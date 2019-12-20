T.I.'s Artist Tokyo Jetz Causes a Stir After She Calls Him 'Daddy'

WENN/Instagram Celebrity

AceShowbiz - Tokyo Jetz, who is currently signed and affiliated with T.I.'s Grand Hustle Records, recently caused a stir on social media after she uploaded on Twitter a video with the rapper. While the content of the clip was harmless, it was her caption that got a lot of people talking.

In the video, Tokyo was singing along to a song at a party before Tip approached him while looking unimpressed because the lyrics of the song contained profanity. "When yo daddy catch you cussin," she wrote in the caption, which soon sparked chatters among online users due to the words "daddy" that she used.

"Can someone please help me with this... I am genuinely confused," one asked, as someone similarly wondered, "T.I. yo daddy?" One other chimed in, "Like daddy or zaddy cause then it's gone get interesting." However, some people had helped her clarify that she only calls her daddy because they're as close as a real family. "T.I. is like a father to her nun more nun less," one answered people's questions.

Tokyo herself apparently was aware of what people had been saying and soon responded to it. "The s**t was literally a joke...I made the s**t a meme...y'all weird a** internet people make everything mean something else," she said in one tweet, before adding in a separate post, "You b***hes sexualize everything and forget what a daddy is because u don't have one."

"The s**t was literally a joke," she continued saying, along with another video of her and Tip at the same party. "Anybody around this man who he cares about he treats them like his own children...y'all can suck my d**k."

Tokyo signed to Tip's record label Grand Hustle Records in 2017 and has released a few of successful singles after that, including "My Story" and "Supposed to Be in Love". She spoke highly of Tip, saying of the star in an interview with The Source, "People don't know T.I. is such a solid person. I was around for so long and I was receiving so many benefits as if I was one of his artists but I wasn't. I actually just recently signed last year."