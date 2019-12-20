 
 

Tamar Braxton Lost Her $1M Ring at Sister Trina's Wedding

The singer must be upset after losing the massive diamond band, and that is very understandable as she got the ring as a 'push present' for having her son Logan.

AceShowbiz - Tamar Braxton had fallen victim of a robbery at an unexpected occasion. According to a new report, the singer lost her pricey ring while attending her sister Trina Braxton's wedding to longtime boyfriend Von Scales over this weekend.

It remains to bee seen how the thief got Tamar's $1 million diamond ring during the Saturday, December 14 nuptials and reception. "One second it was on Tamar's finger, the next it was gone. Someone had to have stolen it," an insider told MTO News.

Tamar must be upset after losing the massive diamond band. Not to mention that it was a "push present" for having her son Logan. She previously offered a closer look at the ring during her appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show".

Meanwhile, the wedding marked Trina's second marriage as she was previously married to Gabe Solis, who passed away because of cancer in 2018. The pair, who were married from 2003 to 2015, share two sons, Eric and Caleb. Von, on the other hand, has three sons, Cameron, Evan, and Brendan, from his marriage to Amy Fitzmaurice, who is a personal trainer.

Gushing over Von, Trina previously told Essence Magazine, "Von had his moments of support. For him it was difficult to watch his significant other grieve over their ex, but it was more than that because he was my friend and raised my children when their biological dad didn't. At the end of the day, he couldn't help but respect [Gabe] for that."

Talking about how they met for the first time, she recalled, "When Von was visiting and doing some work, my friend was like, 'Hey, I know this guy and he just got out of a relationship. You two would really hit it off.' And we did! Our first meeting was at my friend Jamie Duke' house, who is an ex-football player. Then we all decided to do a group first date [with Dukes and his wife] and go to the movies and dinner together. Then two days later, we went out by ourselves."

