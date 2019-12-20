6ix9ine Revealed to Have Second Child During Court Hearing

Instagram Celebrity

The rapper, who shares 6-year-old daughter Saraiyah with his ex Sara Molina, appears to confirm that he has another daughter as he apologizes to his 'daughters' at his sentencing.

AceShowbiz - Tekashi a.k.a. 6ix9ine's recent court hearing has shed more light on his personal life. During his highly-publicized sentencing on Wednesday, December 18, it was revealed that the incarcerated rapper has a second daughter, in addition to 6-year-old Saraiyah whom he shares with his ex Sara Molina.

At the court hearing, Judge Paul Engelmayer mentioned a letter that was received from a woman named Marlena. "In brief, the letter states that Mr. Hernandez and Marlena are the parents of the child who was born in November 2018. The letter is complimentary of Mr. Hernandez," the judge said. It is expected that the letter will be made public soon.

6ix9ine appeared to confirm this when he apologized to his family, including his "daughters," at the sentencing. "I'm sorry to the world, I'm sorry to my family, to my daughters, to my fans and followers people who believed in me, and to the other families who are affected by this and to this courtroom," he said.

Earlier this year, 6ix9ine's baby mama Sara claimed that the "FEFE" hitmaker had gotten "a few" women pregnant while they were together. "There's only one child present, and the DNA isn't in yet, but I believe that's his child," she said during an interview with VladTV at the time. "That can be his kid, and he admitted that to me."

During the Wednesday court hearing, 6ix9ine was sentenced to 24 months in prison for his federal racketeering case. With the time served for the 13 months being counted, he is expected to be released in 2020.

Despite getting a lenient punishment due to his cooperation with the feds, the rapper's lawyer Lance Lazzaro told HollywoodLife.com, "We are a little disappointed, we were expecting time served because that is what the parole board recommended, but it was in the judges hands." He went on explaining, "Daniel [6ix9ine's real name] will have to serve another 7 months and 12 days because the time he's already served will count towards his sentence."