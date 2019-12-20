Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

WENN/Lia Toby Music

In the announcement she made on Instagram, the 'Video Games' singer claims that half of the proceeds from the January 2020 record will go towards Native American organizations.

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey is mixing things up for 2020, and told fans she's preparing to release a spoken word album of "freestyle poetry".

Half of the proceeds from the record, due for release on January 4, 2020, will go towards Native American organisations, Lana announced in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, December 19.

Explaining her inspiration for the bold move, Lana said she "wanted to do it because in doing my own work in connecting to my family lineage, I was encouraged to also try and connect with the country's lineage - this was a while ago - and it kind of informed the next album that I've been working on."

"And I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to this country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act," she continued. "I know it's an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me, so as long as my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organisations across North America."

The record will be Lana's first since dropping her latest album "Norman F**king Rockwell" earlier this year.

Lana is no stranger to sharing her poetry with fans, and frequently posts snaps of things she has written on her social media pages. She's also gearing up to release a book of her poetry, tentatively titled "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass".