 
 

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album
WENN/Lia Toby
Music

In the announcement she made on Instagram, the 'Video Games' singer claims that half of the proceeds from the January 2020 record will go towards Native American organizations.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lana Del Rey is mixing things up for 2020, and told fans she's preparing to release a spoken word album of "freestyle poetry".

Half of the proceeds from the record, due for release on January 4, 2020, will go towards Native American organisations, Lana announced in an Instagram video shared on Thursday, December 19.

Explaining her inspiration for the bold move, Lana said she "wanted to do it because in doing my own work in connecting to my family lineage, I was encouraged to also try and connect with the country's lineage - this was a while ago - and it kind of informed the next album that I've been working on."

"And I just really wanted to sort of pay homage to this country that I love so much by doing my own reparation, I guess I would say, my own reparative act," she continued. "I know it's an unusual choice, and I have no reasoning for it other than it just feels right to me, so as long as my spoken word album is distributed, half of it will be going to Native American organisations across North America."

The record will be Lana's first since dropping her latest album "Norman F**king Rockwell" earlier this year.

Lana is no stranger to sharing her poetry with fans, and frequently posts snaps of things she has written on her social media pages. She's also gearing up to release a book of her poetry, tentatively titled "Violet Bent Backwards Over the Grass".

You can share this post!

Kylie Jenner Reveals Her Jaw-Dropping Christmas Tree

6ix9ine Revealed to Have Second Child During Court Hearing
Related Posts
Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lana Del Rey Preparing for New 'Freestyle Poetry' Album

Lana Del Ray Goes Instagram Official With Sean Larkin Romance

Lana Del Ray Goes Instagram Official With Sean Larkin Romance

Lana Del Rey Misses Out on Dream Duet With Don Henley

Lana Del Rey Misses Out on Dream Duet With Don Henley

Lana Del Rey Confirms Sean Larkin Romance

Lana Del Rey Confirms Sean Larkin Romance

Lana Del Rey Ignites Dating Rumors With Celebrity Cop Sean Larkin Following NYC Date

Lana Del Rey Ignites Dating Rumors With Celebrity Cop Sean Larkin Following NYC Date

Most Read
CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Says She Doesn't Bring Him Any Money, She Responds
Music

CEO of Megan Thee Stallion's Label Says She Doesn't Bring Him Any Money, She Responds

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Meek Mill Says He'll Stop Drinking After Video of His Epic Drunken Freestyle Surfaces

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Kylie Jenner Refuses to Perform 'Rise and Shine' Again Unless She Gets Paid

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Lewis Capaldi Refuses to Work With Camila Cabello for Fear of Getting Overshadowed by Her Fame

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

Nick Cannon Calls Eminem 'KKK of This Generation', Samples Em's Racist Verse on Third Diss Song

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music

Gwen Stefani Says Blake Shelton Makes Her Fall in Love With Country Music

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Lizzo Forced to Cancel Another Show Over A Bout of Flu

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Lil Pump Removes His Song 'Drug Addict' From Setlist to Pay Tribute to Juice WRLD

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?

Does Keyshia Cole Get O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Never Knew' Removed on YouTube?

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Doja Cat Curses Out Rolling Loud Festival: Sound System Was Trash, Crowd Was Terrible

Andre 3000 Blames Nitpickers for Lack of New Music

Andre 3000 Blames Nitpickers for Lack of New Music

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Miley Cyrus Forms Band With Cody Simpson? Singer Files Trademark for Bandit and Bardot

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video

Tyga Recruits Los Del Rio for Comedic 'Ayy Macarena' Video