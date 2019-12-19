 
 

Tekashi69 Gets 2 Year in Prison, His Estranged Father Shows Up in Court

Tekashi69 Gets 2 Year in Prison, His Estranged Father Shows Up in Court
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Fefe' rapper receives two years behind bars as his father whom he hasn't met since he was nine years old makes a surprise appearance during the sentencing.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Embattled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been ordered to serve two years behind bars for gang-related racketeering and firearms charges.

The "Fefe" star, real name Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to a string of federal counts in February, and faced up to 47 years in prison for his involvement with Brooklyn, New York's Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew.

Prosecutors recently recommended a more lenient punishment as a result of the 23 year old's "extraordinary" cooperation with federal authorities to help put away a number of other gangmembers, while Tekashi also wrote a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer, expressing his regret over his life choices and gang activity, admitting his late 2018 arrest probably saved his life.

However, during sentencing on Wednesday, the judge ruled the accusations made against the MC were "too violent and selfish" to let him off with time served for the 13 months he has been incarcerated.

"Mr. Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed," the judge said. "But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty."

As a result, he must spend two years behind bars, and five years on supervised probation.

The rapper's hearing wasn't without a little drama - Tekashi's estranged father, also named Daniel Hernandez, made an unexpected appearance at Manhattan federal court to support his son, whom he hadn't seen since the troubled star was nine years old.

"Is this a f**king joke, (with) everything that I go through?" Tekashi said.

Hernandez Sr. also attempted to speak on his son's behalf just before the sentence was announced, but he was dismissed by the judge.

The 58 year old subsequently told the New York Post, "I'm trying to look out for him. I want to tell him I love him."

You can share this post!

Rich the Kid Accused of Cheating on GF as He Apologizes for Shoving Her on Instagram

P. Diddy Set to Receive 2020 Grammy Salute to Industry Icon Award
Related Posts
Tekashi69 Gets 2 Year in Prison, His Estranged Father Shows Up in Court

Tekashi69 Gets 2 Year in Prison, His Estranged Father Shows Up in Court

Tekashi69's Armed Robbery Victims Demand Jail Sentence for Rapper

Tekashi69's Armed Robbery Victims Demand Jail Sentence for Rapper

K. Michelle Thrilled at Reports Tekashi69 Could Be Released From Jail This Week

K. Michelle Thrilled at Reports Tekashi69 Could Be Released From Jail This Week

Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Arrest May Have Saved His Life

Tekashi 6ix9ine Says Arrest May Have Saved His Life

Prosecutors Praise Tekashi69 for Cooperation, Ask Judge for Lighter Sentence

Prosecutors Praise Tekashi69 for Cooperation, Ask Judge for Lighter Sentence

Most Read
People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men
Celebrity

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Megan Thee Stallion Frustrated With Numerous Dating Rumors: I Don't Belong to the Streets

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Watch: Jay-Z Snatches Man's Phone for Trying to Record Him and Beyonce at Diddy's Birthday Bash

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie