Tekashi69 Gets 2 Year in Prison, His Estranged Father Shows Up in Court

The 'Fefe' rapper receives two years behind bars as his father whom he hasn't met since he was nine years old makes a surprise appearance during the sentencing.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Embattled rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has been ordered to serve two years behind bars for gang-related racketeering and firearms charges.

The "Fefe" star, real name Daniel Hernandez, pleaded guilty to a string of federal counts in February, and faced up to 47 years in prison for his involvement with Brooklyn, New York's Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods crew.

Prosecutors recently recommended a more lenient punishment as a result of the 23 year old's "extraordinary" cooperation with federal authorities to help put away a number of other gangmembers, while Tekashi also wrote a letter to Judge Paul Engelmayer, expressing his regret over his life choices and gang activity, admitting his late 2018 arrest probably saved his life.

However, during sentencing on Wednesday, the judge ruled the accusations made against the MC were "too violent and selfish" to let him off with time served for the 13 months he has been incarcerated.

"Mr. Hernandez, if you expected to be released today, you will be disappointed," the judge said. "But you were wise to cooperate. Your cooperation will result in years more liberty."

As a result, he must spend two years behind bars, and five years on supervised probation.

The rapper's hearing wasn't without a little drama - Tekashi's estranged father, also named Daniel Hernandez, made an unexpected appearance at Manhattan federal court to support his son, whom he hadn't seen since the troubled star was nine years old.

"Is this a f**king joke, (with) everything that I go through?" Tekashi said.

Hernandez Sr. also attempted to speak on his son's behalf just before the sentence was announced, but he was dismissed by the judge.

The 58 year old subsequently told the New York Post, "I'm trying to look out for him. I want to tell him I love him."