Keyshia Cole on O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Love': I Want 'My Classics to Be Left Alone'

Responding to it, O.T., who previously alluded that the RnB singer was the one who took down his cover on YouTube, writes on his Instagram account, 'Damn Keyshia. it's like dat?'

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Keyshia Cole has some words about O.T. Genasis covering her song "Love". The rapper's take on the hit song sparked conversation online especially after the track, titled "Never Knew" was removed from YouTube. O.T. alluded that Keyshia might be the one who did that, and the R&B singer has now addressed the whole thing.

In a recent episode of "One On One With Keyshia Cole", the singer revealed that she wasn't a huge fan of the rapper taking the melody for one of her classic hits, "Love," and switching up the lyrics to create his Crip-themed jam.

"I'm smooth sailing, I'm good, I got my family," she told the show's panel. "Gettin' my mom right, everything like that. I'm okay, but I'm really trying to get back to my music. So I would like my classics to be left alone. Is that wrong as an artist to say?"

She added that she had nothing but love for other artists who sang her songs. "I love everybody, I mean, that sings my songs," she explained. "I done had Cardi [B] sing it, sing my songs. He did it on Valentine's Day, Bruno Mars was singing it. Trey Songz singing it in the club. But they keep my lyrics the same."

Things were different when it came to O.T.'s take on the song though, as Keyshia continued, "How am I gon' get paid when you makin' new lyrics and you ain't sent me out a check or anything like that? I don't even know how that thing goes. And then people hitting me up sayin' like, 'Oh, I would never listen to Keyshia Cole's song the same.' "

"I think it's kinda hurtful a little bit, too, as an artist because there was no, 'Hey, how you doin'. How you feel about this?' 'Cause that's what you do if you an artist," she added. "If I wanna remix a Prince song Imma go to Prince and figure out if I can use that. Or if I wanted to use...like how I did 'Let It Go' and I re-did that."

O.T. responded to it by reposting the clip on his Instagram account. "Damn Keyshia. it's like dat? I thought u was from da Bay ? I thought it was California love. A n***a can't have fun no more lol," so he captioned the post.

Some fans agreed with Keyshia's opinion on the remix and felt that she was entitled for her opinion. "She wrote it, it's her life's work and she has every right to dictate how her work is reproduced. Not to mention her debut album is one of the best R&B records ever," one user commented underneath TheShadeRoom's post of the clip.

Echoing the sentiment, someone else said, "It's HER SONG and nobody can tell her how to feel or how to react to what she feel is disrespect."

Prior to this, Long Beach rapper took to Instagram to express his frustration as "Never Knew" was taken down from YouTube. He posted a picture with a message that read, "They took 'NEVER KNEW' down from YouTube... Somebody hated on my s**t smh!" Captioning the pic, he wrote, "Damn cuzz ..Somebody don't like me lol."