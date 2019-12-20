 
 

Kim Kardashian Insists She Doesn't Put on Blackface Amid Backlash, According to Source

7HOLLYWOOD Magazine
Celebrity

The source, who claims to be close to the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star, points out that it's the lighting that 'makes her look darker' in the magazine cover.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Kim Kardashian recently landed in hot water as many people believed that she put on a blackface on a magazine cover. The makeup mogul has yet to directly respond to the backlash, but according to a source close to her, she denied allegations of blackface or that she was purposely attempting to look like a black woman.

The so-called source said to Page Six that the lighting was the reason why she appeared darker in the photos. "It's the lighting that makes her look darker in this specific image," the insider said. "There are multiple covers and images from this shoot where the lighting looks more natural. People are so quick to find the negative in everything and also often forget that she is of Armenian descent."

In the shoot, Kim pulled off Elizabeth Taylor's signature look by wearing a black sequined dress that hugged her curse and displayed her ample cleavage. She also wore a short wig to recreate the late actress' glamorous brunette bob.

Her skin tone looked so much darker in the shoot, leading people to accuse her of sporting blackface and were quick to blast her. "You helped get some Black people out of jail & you thought we were going to let this slide? Nah! They want our shade but not our struggle... I'm ready to get the f**k, ASAP!" one wrote. "Y'all really finna let Kim Kardashian cosplay as a black woman for the rest of her life and not say nothing huh?" another commented.

"This is modern black face! This is retro black face! This is black face black face! Kim Kardashian wants to be black so bad, and her coon a** husband Kanye West wants to be orange. What a time to be alive!" one other ranted, as someone else said, "What's with the darkening [of] her skin color? She in no way is that complexion naturally. Unacceptable."

Antonio Brown Faces Backlash for Saying It's Okay to Beat Kids With Belt

Keyshia Cole on O.T. Genasis' Cover of 'Love': I Want 'My Classics to Be Left Alone'
