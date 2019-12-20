Taylor Swift Retains Title as Most Influential People on Twitter

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The 'Look What You Made Me Do' songstress tops the list of 2019's Most Influential People on Twitter, marking the second year in a row she earned the accolade.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Taylor Swift has solidified herself as a social media influencer. Less than a week after she turned 30, the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer was revealed to have topped the list of Most Influential People on Twitter for a second year in a row.

On Wednesday, December 18, social media monitoring company Brandwatch released its annual ranking of Twitter influencers, revealing that Swift has topped its 2019 list. With a total score of 97, the "Me!" hitmaker is in tie with President Donald Trump and India Prime Minster Narena Modi, who placed second and third respectively.

Brandwatch announced Taylor Swift as Most Influential People on Twitter.

On how they gave each individual a score, Brandwatch explained, "This is our measure of how influential an account is over time, based on the level of genuine engagement they are creating." The elaborated, "While lots of followers, retweets and replies will help, the more influential the people they engage with, the better the score."

Swift dominated the female list for the first time in 2018. At the time, the girlfriend of Joe Alwyn managed to collect an "influencer score" of 98 despite posting only 13 original tweets. She outshone Katy Perry and Kim Kardashian, and outscored the top male influencer, One Direction member Liam Payne, by only one points.

This year, however, Brandwatch combined the male and female lists, and Liam's ranking dropped to No. 39. Perry, on the other hand, slipped two slots to No. 4, whereas Kim Kardashian went down to No. 10. Late Mac Miller has also made it into the list at No. 31. His ex-girlfriend Arina Grande, in the meantime, landed on No. 9, and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson rounded up the Top 50 with a score of 93.

In terms of accolades, Swift has compiled a number of impressive honors in 2019. The "Blank Space" hitmaker became the first woman to be awarded Artist of the Decade at the 47th annual American Music Awards. She has also been presented with the inaugural Woman of the Decade honor at Billboard's Women in Music gala earlier this month.