Channing Tatum Flaunts Sexy Photos on Dating App Shortly After Jessie J Split

The 'Magic Mike' star and the 'Bang Bang' hitmaker reportedly have called it quits amicably with no drama during the breakup as the exes are still following each other on social media.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Moving on so fast! Channing Tatum reportedly has been actively looking for a new love just weeks after breaking up with Jessie J. According to a new report, the actor has joined a popular celeb dating app called Raya.

"Channing's new profile popped up for L.A. users of the app last week," a source says to Radar Online about the "Magic Mike" star. "It's full of sexy photos and he’s been very active on it, nobody can quite believe he's moving on so quickly."

"Fans were really rooting for him and Jessie as a couple but no doubt he's getting plenty of matches for dates before Christmas," the insider goes on spilling. "It doesn't look like he's nursing a broken heart or thinking about patching things up with his ex, and it's likely Jessie's friends have already seen the profile as the app is so popular."

Channing and the "Bang Bang" hitmaker reportedly called it quits amicably. "There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends," another source shared, adding that the exes are still following each other on social media.

The actor and the "Price Tag" singer first romantically linked since October 2018, when they were first spotted hanging out together. The two then began sharing loved-up photos of themselves on social media. The relationship even inspired Jessie to write a song about Tatum, which she debuted at a Los Angeles concert in September.

The romance was Tatum's first following his split from his "Step Up" co-star Jenna Dewan in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage. The exes officially regained their legal single status last month, when a judge signed off on their divorce decree, although they are still working out settlement terms for their property, as well as a custody agreement for their only child, six-year-old daughter Everly.