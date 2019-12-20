 
 

Channing Tatum Breaks Up With Jessie J

The '21 Jump Street' actor is reportedly single as he is rumored to part ways with his British singer girlfriend Jessie J after more than a year of dating.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actor Channing Tatum is single for Christmas after reportedly parting ways with singer Jessie J.

The "Magic Mike" hunk and British pop star Jessie had been romantically linked since October, 2018, when they were first spotted hanging out together.

They subsequently began sharing loved-up photos of themselves on social media, and the relationship even inspired the "Price Tag" hitmaker to write a song about Tatum, which she debuted at a Los Angeles concert in September.

However, it appears the couple has since called it quits.

A source tells People.com, "There wasn't any drama. They just decided to part ways and are still good friends."

The romance was Tatum's first following his split from his "Step Up" co-star Jenna Dewan in April 2018 after almost nine years of marriage. The exes officially regained their legal single status last month, when a judge signed off on their divorce decree, although they are still working out settlement terms for their property, as well as a custody agreement for their only child, six-year-old daughter Everly.

The news of Tatum's break-up with Jessie comes as Dewan prepares to become a second-time mother. She and her new boyfriend, actor Steve Kazee, are expecting their first child together in early 2020.

