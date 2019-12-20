Misha Collins Expects to Do This After Successful Hip Replacement Surgery

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The actor known for his portrayal of Castiel on 'Supernatural' reveals that he had to undergo the procedure in Chicago due to a condition called 'dysplasia.'

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Actor Misha Collins is on the mend after undergoing hip replacement surgery.

The 45-year-old, who is best known for his role as the angel Castiel on The CW TV series "Supernatural", took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 18, to reveal the operation had been successful.

"I wore out my hips running with a condition called 'dysplasia,' which is not as sexy as it sounds," he explained. "Today I got a hip replacement from Dr. Berger in Chicago."

Misha, who shares two children with wife Victoria Vantoch, added he is looking forward to making a full recovery, so he can get out and play with his kids again.

"Thanks to this team & all who make a career of bringing health to others," the "24" star added. "Can't wait to play kickball with my kids again!"