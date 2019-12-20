 
 

A$AP Rocky Has R-Rated Response to His Leaked Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky Has R-Rated Response to His Leaked Sex Tape
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'F**kin' Problems' rapper appears to confirm it's him who is featured in the footage as he hits back at those who judge his performance in bed based on the video.

  • Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - A$AP Rocky has spoken up after a graphic video featuring someone who is believed to be the rapper leaked online. Appearing to confirm that he's the one featured in the footage, the 31-year-old posted an NSFW response on his Twitter page on Thursday, December 19.

The "Fuckin' Problems" hitmaker clapped back at negative judgment regarding his performance in bed based on the video. "MY PENIS AND I WOKE UP 2 THE ALARMING DISTURBANCE OF A VIDEO CLIP 2DAY," so he wrote.

He continued, "AS HIS DEFENSE ATTORNEY WE'RE PREPARED 2 DENY ANY SLOW STROKES OR LACK OF KILLIN THE P***Y .A LONG LIST OF SATISFIED WOMEN CAN ATTEST TOO. BUT THE REAL PUNCHLINE IS SEEING PPL WHO NEVER F**ED HIM RATE HIM."

A$AP Rocky's R-Rated Response to His Leaked Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky responds to leaked sex tape.

The video, which appears to have been posted on adult film site PornHub, shows a black man having sex with a white voluptuous woman. Their faces are not seen, but the man appears to have the same hand tattoo as the rapper.

People soon reacted to the video, with many roasting the star, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, for his "weak" performance. "So ASAP Rocky Sex tape leaked and apparently his stroke game is weak. Everybody disappointed but did y'all really think mr 'I don't care about black people bc I live in Beverly Hills now' really put work in? Come on son," one posted on Twitter. Another user wrote, "And y'all had the nerve to call ASAP Rocky the Rihanna of men... I'm sure her stroke game is better."

The leaked sex tape came amid rumors that Rocky is dating Rihanna. The Barbadian singer was reported to have broken up with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel after she and the rap star posed together on the red carpet of British Fashion Awards early this month.

The "Umbrella" songstress was later seen supporting the Harlem-born star at his concert in Stockholm, Sweden on December 11. Further fueling the dating speculation, they were allegedly spotted having a dinner date in London just a few days later.

You can share this post!

'RHOP' Star Katie Rost Splits From Fiance Because She Doesn't Want to Have Kids With Him
Related Posts
A$AP Rocky Has R-Rated Response to His Leaked Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky Has R-Rated Response to His Leaked Sex Tape

A$AP Rocky Lashes Out at Fan Throwing Boxer Briefs During Rolling Loud

A$AP Rocky Lashes Out at Fan Throwing Boxer Briefs During Rolling Loud

Watch: A$AP Rocky Returns to Sweden for Concert After Arrest, Performs in Jail Cell

Watch: A$AP Rocky Returns to Sweden for Concert After Arrest, Performs in Jail Cell

A$AP Rocky Gets Thumbs Down on Request to Perform at Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky Gets Thumbs Down on Request to Perform at Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky Doubt He'll Be Allowed to Perform in His Former Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky Doubt He'll Be Allowed to Perform in His Former Swedish Prison

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room