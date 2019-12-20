Noah Cyrus Credits Manager for a Shift in Her Battle With Depression

Instagram Celebrity

In a new PSA video titled 'Seize the Awkward', the younger sister of Miley Cyrus encourages other people suffering from depression or anxiety to speak up louder about their mental health issues.

AceShowbiz - Noah Cyrus' battle with depression shifted when she got a call from her manager and realised that "one person on my team understood" what she was going through.

The 19-year-old singer has always been open about her mental health struggles, and teamed up with the Ad Council for a new PSA video entitled "Seize the Awkward". The campaign is all about encouraging people suffering from depression or anxiety to talk to their loved ones, and Noah explained in the video that it was her manager telling her he understood her struggle that really changed things for her.

Recalling that she "felt stuck in this place that I could not get out of", Noah said that she wrote the song "Lonely" to try and get the feelings out.

"I just needed to get it out; I needed the conversation because I couldn't take it in my body anymore, I couldn't take the feeling of anxiety circling in my chest. I couldn't take that anymore, or I was gonna explode," she continued.

"No-one around me understood it. And then one day my manager called me. And he said, 'I just talked to a friend for a really long time, and I now understand what you're going through, and I'm here for you if you need me. And that shifted everything for me. Just knowing that one person on my team understood."

Encouraging people to "speak up louder" about their mental health issues, Noah, the younger sister of pop star Miley Cyrus, added that she's now in a much better place, where she's "appreciating life more".

"I just think it's important to live your life happily while you're on this Earth - you only get one shot at it," she concluded.