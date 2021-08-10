 
 

Bam Margera Files Lawsuit Against 'Jackass' Director and Co-Stars Following Dismissal

Bam Margera Files Lawsuit Against 'Jackass' Director and Co-Stars Following Dismissal
The 'Unholy Union' star is suing Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeffrey Tremaine after he was fired from the upcoming installment of the 'Jackass' franchise.

  • Aug 10, 2021

AceShowbiz - Bam Margera is suing Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze, and Jeffrey Tremaine over his firing from the latest "Jackass" movie.

He claims the trio pressured him into signing a "wellness agreement" while he was in rehab in 2019 in order to participate in "Jackass Forever".

According to Bam, the agreement subjected him to regular drug and alcohol tests and he was forced to take a cocktail of prescription drugs that left him depressed and drained.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, he claims his treatment at the hands of Paramount studio bosses and the "Jackass" team was "inhumane" and "discriminatory."

Bam was fired from the film for failing to abide by the conditions in the agreement.

He insists he got the axe for testing positive for Adderall, a prescription drug he has been taking for a decade.

Margera is suing for damages and asking for an injunction to block release of the upcoming movie.

Bam Margera previously ranted on Instagram, "So, my family, 'Jackass', has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me. Not all of them, I love all of them and they love me back, but specifically, Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville."

However, fellow star Steve-O defended Jeff and Johnny as he responded, "Bam- the two people you're saying wronged you (Knoxville and Tremaine) are the same two people who organized the intervention which saved my life. Everyone bent over backwards to get you in the movie, and all you had to do was not get loaded. You've continued to get loaded, it's that simple."

Jeff has since been granted a restraining order against the disgruntled star.

