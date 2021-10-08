Paramount Fires Back at Bam Margera's 'Baseless' Lawsuit Over 'Jackass Forever' Treatment

WENN/Brian To Movie

Aside from the ViacomCBS-owned studio, the skateboarder also names his co-star Johnny Knoxville, director Jeff Tremaine and EP Spike Jonze in his lawsuit.

AceShowbiz - Paramount Pictures won't stay silent after Bam Margera launched legal action against it. After the skateboarder filed a lawsuit over "inhumane treatment" in "Jackass Forever", the ViacomCBS-owned studio fired back at him, calling his lawsuit "baseless."

"Margera's lawsuit is baseless," said lawyers for Paramount, MTV Networks, director Jeff Tremaine, Margera's co-star Johnny Knoxville and EP Spike Jonze. According to Deadline, all of them were mentioned in the lawsuit.

"His claims seeking to enjoin 'Jackass Forever' improperly target Defendants' protected speech and are precluded as a matter of law," a motion reportedly read. "This Court should strike them."

The paperwork, filed on October 4 in Los Angeles Superior Court, further detailed, "Separate and apart from its legal insufficiency, Margera's complaint is riddled with outright lies: Margera alleges that Knoxville, Tremaine, and Jonze accosted him in a rehab facility and browbeat him into signing a draconian sobriety contract (they did not, infra at II.A); that he was fraudulently induced and coerced into signing his talent agreement with Paramount (he was not, infra at II.C)."

"That Paramount hired a doctor who forced him to take a 'cocktail of pills' that Paramount supposedly prescribed for him against his will (that is absurd and never happened, infra at II.B); that he complied with the Wellness Program (he breached it, infra at II.D); and that he was terminated for taking Adderall, which he claims was prescribed for him (it was not - he admitted that he bought it off the street - infra at II.D)," it continued.

Margera filed the lawsuit after he was fired from "Jackass Forever" in August 2020. He was axed after he reportedly broke his contract by not getting his addiction issues in check during the project. He was supposed to follow the orders of taking his medication, blowing into a breathalyzer, staying sober, seeing a psychologist and doing routine drug tests, but he failed to do so.

In May this year, Margera lashed out at "Jackass" director Tremaine and his co-star Knoxville over his termination. "So, my family, 'Jackass', has betrayed me, abandoned me, rejected me," he fumed on Instagram at that time. "Not all of them, I love all of them and they love me back, but specifically, Jeff Tremaine and Johnny Knoxville."

"So, I feel like my family has f**king done everything horrible to me, and made me jump through hoops and walk on eggshells, which is impossible," he went on fuming. "And strung me along like a f**king puppet to get the $5 million I usually get when making a movie with them."