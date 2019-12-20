 
 

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special

Watch: John Amos Makes Surprise Appearance on 'Good Times' Live Special
In the second instalment of 'Live in Front of a Studio Audience', the 79-year-old actor tackles the part of Alderman Fred Davis instead of reprising his role as family patriarch James Evans.

AceShowbiz - "Good Times" star John Amos gave audiences a treat when he made a surprise appearance during the live U.S. TV revival of the beloved sitcom.

The second instalment of "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" aired on Wednesday night, December 18, and the Jimmy Kimmel-produced event featured Andre Braugher, Viola Davis, and Tiffany Haddish taking on roles in the 1970s Norman Lear classic, as well as "All in the Family".

But the unexpected appearance of original cast member Amos proved a highlight of the evening.

Amos, who initially starred as family patriarch James Evans, portrayed Alderman Fred Davis, a man running for local office.

The "All in the Family" revival, meanwhile, was brought to life by Woody Harrelson, Marisa Tomei, Ike Barinholtz, Ellie Kemper, Kevin Bacon, and Jesse Eisenberg.

The first "Live in Front of a Studio Audience" aired earlier this year.

