Lady GaGa Doesn't Remember When the Last Time She Bathed

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Shallow' singer is so focused on finishing her sixth studio installment that she has to be reminded by her assistant to take a break from studio and bathe.

Dec 20, 2019

AceShowbiz - Lady GaGa has been so dedicated to completing her upcoming sixth album, she's forgotten to bathe.

The "Born This Way" hitmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday, December 18 to share a funny exchange she'd had with her personal assistant, who questioned the superstar's cleanliness after realising she had been working non-stop on the follow-up to her 2016 release, Joanne.

"My assistant: when was the last time you bathed," the singer tweeted. "me: i don't remember."

Gaga added the hashtag, "#LG6," letting fans know her sixth studio project was the cause of her poor personal hygiene of late.

The 33 year old has been teasing fans about the album for months. Back in March, she poked fun at rumours suggesting she was secretly expecting her first child by responding, "Rumors I'm pregnant? Yeah, I'm pregnant with #LG6."

Prior to hitting the studio to focus on the project, GaGa had been busy promoting her hit movie musical "A Star Is Born", for which she won the 2019 Best Original Song Oscar for "Shallow", while she also launched her new makeup brand, Haus Laboratories, over the summer.