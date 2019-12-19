 
 

Jim Carrey Disses President Donald Trump Following Impeachment

Jim Carrey Disses President Donald Trump Following Impeachment
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Dumb and Dumber' actor depicts the President of the United States as Frankenstein's monster and Russian President Vladimir Putin as his maker after the POTUS was impeached.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Jim Carrey shared a mocking cartoon of U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, December 18 night after the businessman-turned-politician was impeached.

America's House of Representatives voted on Wednesday whether to remove Trump from his position as POTUS, on charges of abusing his power and pressuring Ukraine to interfere in the 2020 election, and obstruction of the impeachment inquiry process.

He will now face a trial in the Senate, with all 100 Senators acting as his jurors.

Following the news that Trump has become the third U.S. president in history to be impeached, several famous faces, including Bette Midler, Meek Mill, Alyssa Milano, and Josh Gad took to social media to rejoice in the news - and Carrey soon followed with his own piece of original artwork.

Depicting Trump as Frankenstein's monster choking his maker, the cartoon President is seen leering over a figure who bears a strong resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"That night, Donald had a very strange dream," Carrey captioned the piece.

Jim Carrey mocks President Donald Trump

Jim Carrey mocks President Donald Trump

It's not the first anti-Trump cartoon by the actor/artist, with the "Dumb and Dumber" star sharing a Moby Dick-themed piece and suggesting the President "beckons all those who enable his madness to their doom."

You can share this post!

Diddy Almost Didn't Have His 50th Birthday Party Because of Kim Porter

Florence Pugh Credits Nude Scenes for Helping Her With Insecurities
Related Posts
Jim Carrey Disses President Donald Trump Following Impeachment

Jim Carrey Disses President Donald Trump Following Impeachment

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Break Up

Jim Carrey and Ginger Gonzaga Break Up

Jim Carrey Hails Ariana Grande as 'Gifted Admirer' in Response to Depression Quote

Jim Carrey Hails Ariana Grande as 'Gifted Admirer' in Response to Depression Quote

Jim Carrey and Benito Mussolini's Granddaughter Are Feuding on Twitter Over Offensive Painting

Jim Carrey and Benito Mussolini's Granddaughter Are Feuding on Twitter Over Offensive Painting

Jim Carrey Makes Use of 2019 Golden Globes to Go Public With Ginger Gonzaga

Jim Carrey Makes Use of 2019 Golden Globes to Go Public With Ginger Gonzaga

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder