 
 

Florence Pugh Credits Nude Scenes for Helping Her With Insecurities

Florence Pugh Credits Nude Scenes for Helping Her With Insecurities
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Little Women' actress claims that taking off her clothes for the camera in her 2016 William Oldroyd-directed movie 'Lady Macbeth' help boost her confidence.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Florence Pugh loved her nude scenes in "Lady Macbeth", as they left "no room for me to feel insecure."

The 23-year-old actress reflected on her breakout role in an interview with Britain's ES Magazine, and confessed her role in the twist on the William Shakespeare classic "changed everything" for her.

"I loved the fact she was naked all the time," she said. "At that point in my life I had been made to feel s**t about what I looked like and that film was perfect, there was no room for me to feel insecure."

Florence went on to urge young actresses not to give in to Hollywood's demands, and stay true to themselves in their attempts to make it big.

"When you go out there (L.A.) as a baby-face, fresh thing who is eager to please, they will make you into whatever they need to make you sell, essentially," the star reflected. "You need to know exactly what you are representing when you go into meetings so if someone says, 'That's really cool you don't pluck your eyebrows,' that you don't f**king, like, die and whimper."

She added, "No I don't want you to cut my hair. No I don't want you to wax my upper lip. I have a face and hair grows out of it. Please leave me alone."

Florence is currently appearing in the movie adaptation of "Little Women", also starring Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, and Timothee Chalamet, which is in cinemas now.

You can share this post!

Jim Carrey Disses President Donald Trump Following Impeachment

Rose McGowan Bashes Rain Dove for Selling Asia Argento Texts
Related Posts
Florence Pugh Credits Nude Scenes for Helping Her With Insecurities

Florence Pugh Credits Nude Scenes for Helping Her With Insecurities

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder