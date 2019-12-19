 
 

Diddy Almost Didn't Have His 50th Birthday Party Because of Kim Porter

After canceling the party two times, the Ciroc vodka major shareholder came up with an idea of the epic star-studded bash that would also honor his late ex-partner.

AceShowbiz - More than a year after Kim Porter's death, Sean "P. Diddy" Combs still can't fill the emptiness left by his ex-partner. And that feeling apparently only got deeper when he's about to turn 50 last November. The hip-hop mogul, who recently celebrated his milestone with an epic star-studded bash, reveals that his 50th birthday party almost didn't happen because of Kim's absence.

"I canceled the party two times because I just couldn't see myself partying for my 50th birthday without her," he tells People magazine in an interview for this week's issue. On the day he turned 50 on November 4, the rapper-turned-entrepreneur opens up, "I wasn't feeling it," and he opted for a quiet dinner instead of partying. "I didn't want to be fake. I wanted to be at a point of strength," he additionally shares.

But Diddy eventually came with a better idea, rescheduling the party to what would have been Kim's 49th birthday weekend. "I thought, 'I can have a party with Kim and we can party together,' " he says. And turns out "it worked out beautifully," according to the "I'll Be Missing You" hitmaker.

Around 600 guests, including Leonardo DiCaprio, Jay-Z, Beyonce Knowles, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, turned out for Diddy's 50th birthday party on Saturday, December 14 at his Beverly Hills mansion.

Diddy also posted a tribute to Kim on what would've been her 49 th birthday on December 15. "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BABY @ladykp," he captioned a video on Instagram. "Words can't explain how much we miss you but today is your birthday. We're celebrating you today! We love and we miss you!!!!!"

