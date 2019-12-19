Kenya Moore Says 'Light Skin' Eva Marcille Has No Rights to Call Her 'Nappy Heads'

Instagram Celebrity

In a new interview, the former beauty queen says that the former winner of 'America's Next Top Model' doesn't 'get to call me that being a light skin girl with light eyes and straight hair.'

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Last month, Eva Marcille landed in hot water for calling Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore "nappy heads" in an episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 12. Now, Kenya has responded to the comment and she certainly isn't pleased to hear that.

In an interview with Madame Noire, Kenya admitted to feeling confused as to why Eva made such comment when she never "said anything to you nasty and this is all coming from the fact that you didn't want to bring your kids around me because of issues you had made up in your mind about me." She then added, "So now you're just insulting my character and me as a mom. That's a low blow. That's below the belt and there's no way you can explain your way out of that."

Kenya went on suggesting that Eva needs to "do some real soul-searching and just try to figure out where that comes from." The former beauty queen continued, "You don't get to call a brown skin girl nappy headed. Out of all the things that we have been told, you know, 'Cotton picking, nappy headed, darkie,' all of that stuff, you don't get to call me that being a light skin girl with light eyes and straight hair."

Accusing the "America's Next Top Model" alum of being a colorist, Kenya then said that her co-star needs to "figure out where your colorism is coming from and the fact that you're perpetuating this hate, stemming from slavery. So that is what she needs to educate herself on and figure out how to make those things right with me."

The drama between Kenya and Eva started after the latter refused to bring her kids to Kenya's Barbie-themed party because she wanted to make sure the energy was right before doing so. Porsha wasn't buying her explanation and told Kenya what Eva said. Kenya was naturally felt insulted, but Eva refused to apologize. Instead, she said, "I am not here for the s**t with these little nappy heads this year, I'm telling you. I will get all the South Central out on that a**."

Her comment soon sparked backlash, with Porsha calling it "uncalled for." She said, "A friend would not go in like that. I just thought she went too hard, and it was uncalled for. And then earlier in the episode, she called all of us 'nappy-headed.' Like, really?"