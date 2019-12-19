Candace Owens Mocks Democrats for Their Reactions to Donald Trump's Impeachment

WENN/Instar Celebrity

The president himself has reacted after the House of Representatives formally impeaches him, posting a cryptic quote that reads, 'In reality they're not after me, they're after you.'

AceShowbiz - Candace Owens is going after leftists after the House of Representatives formally impeached U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday, December 18. Questioning their knowledge of American political system, the conservative commentator has slammed Democrats for their reactions to the impeachment.

"I logged onto the internet & leftists are celebrating that Trump got impeached 'from the White House'," so she tweeted on late Wednesday, adding, "How are people this dumb about how government works allowed to vote? In case I need to spell it out- the Dems just handed Trump a 2020 landslide victory."

In another tweet, she shared a post by a user who asked in disappointment, "But doesn't this mean Pence is out president?" She wrote along with it, "#ImpeachmentDay has taught me that approximately zero liberals passed high school civics. The Democrat party platform runs on the idea that stupid is our country's majority."

An avid user of Twitter, Trump himself has taken to the micro-blogging site to react to his impeachment. He retweeted a statement from Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy who said, "In the end here, nothing happened. We don't approach anything like the egregious conduct that should be necessary before a President should be removed from office."

The statement continued to read, "I believe that a President can't be removed from office if there is no reasonable possibility that the Senate won't convict and remove the President - Then the House should not be Impeaching the President in the first place. If this is the new standard, every President from here on out is impeachable." Trump added, "So well stated. Thank you!"

The 73-year-old also shared a cryptic quote that read, "In reality they're not after me, they're after you. I'm just in the way," along with a black-and-white picture of him pointing his finger to the camera. It's not clear whom the message was addressed to, but he's likely taunting his political enemies.

The House of Representatives voted Wednesday night to impeach Trump on charges that he abused the power of his office for domestic political advantage and subsequently obstructed Congress' abilities to hold him accountable. He is the first president to be impeached in his first term and only the third president to be charged with high crimes and misdemeanors in the country's 243-year history.

House Democrats will now make their case in a Senate trial as to why Trump should be removed from office. U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said that "their intention" is to send impeachment to the upper chamber, but "we'll see what happens over where."

After the impeachment, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham called the impeachment an "unconstitutional travesty." She said in a statement that Trump "is confident the Senate will restore regular order, fairness, and due process," and he is prepared "for the next steps and confident that he will be fully exonerated."