'DWTS' Pro Karina Smirnoff Celebrates Expecting First Child at 41 Years Old With Donation

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum is 'very grateful' and feels 'so many emotions' as she announces her pregnancy by showing a positive pregnancy test in an Instagram post.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Karina Smirnoff is finally pregnant with her first child at the age of 41. Instead of throwing a big bash to celebrate the milestone, the Season 13 winner of "Dancing with the Stars" has chosen to go down the donation route.

When sharing her happy news on Instagram, the professional dancer revealed that she will be making a donation to The National Infertility Association, Resolve.org. "I'm happily going to donate $5K to @ResolveOrg to support all couples and families on their pregnancy journeys," she announced after noting that the holiday season is 'the perfect time to give back."

In the same December 18 post that saw her showing off positive pregnancy test, the ex-fiancee of Maksim Chmerkovskiy detailed that her baby will arrive sometime in 2020. She additionally thanked First Response for "confirming that I will have a little one to train on the dance floor!" and wished that "everyone have a great holiday!"

Karina's post quickly drew positive reactions from her former "DWTS" co-stars. Her Season 14 partner, singer Gavin DeGraw, cheered, "Yay! Congrats. So happy for you!" Pro-dancer Lindsay Arnold wrote, "OMG!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!! I am so happy for you!!!!" Another dancer Sasha Farber gushed, "Omgggggg congratulations."

Following her pregnancy announcement, Karina opened up to PEOPLE that she has always wanted to be a mother. "I'm super excited to start a new chapter in my life," she raved. "I have so many emotions that I'm going through. I'm nervous, excited, over the moon happy and overwhelmed." She added, "I'm very grateful for the gift I've been given."

While she could not be more excited about her future, Karina kept the identity of the baby's father under tight wraps. She was briefly linked to "The Bachelorette" alum Chad Johnson around two years after calling off her engagement to Jason Adelman in 2015. After the split from Jason, she told PEOPLE, "I'm at the place in my life that I want to be a mom more than anything and I want to be a wife."

