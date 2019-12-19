'LPBW' Alums Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Showered With Support After Daughter's Hospitalization

Instagram Celebrity

Revealing the sad news on Instagram Stories, the father of one explains that the couple decided to take Ember to the emergency room after her fever 'spiked pretty bad.'

AceShowbiz - Jeremy and Audrey Roloff's daughter Ember is not feeling very well. The 2-year-old girl was taken to emergency room on late Tuesday night, December 17 after battling an illness for the past few days, as revealed by her father himself on Instagram Stories.

In one photo, the "Little People, Big World" star said that both he and his wife had been spending the night in the hospital to accompany their daughter. Later, in a separate video, he explained, "Ember's fever spiked pretty bad, and we just decided to go to the ER because of some problems she's been having all week. She's just been feeling really sick."

Jeremy Roloff then complained about the hospital's service, saying that it "just takes forever so we've been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it's been three-and-a-half hours. It doesn't make sense. Hospitals need fixing."

Audrey also shared on Instagram Stories several photos of Ember amid her hospitalization, with one image showing the little girl wearing a hospital gown in bed.

Fans have been showering the couple with supports after the revelation. "PRAYING for EMBER... get well soon little one," one wrote. "I hope Ember is feeling better today," another said, while one other asked, "How is Ember doing?"

Jeremy and Audrey, who got married in September 2014, welcomed Ember in September 2017. The couple is currently expecting their second child together, a baby boy. "Baby #2 is coming in January!" she announced her pregnancy back in August. "Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family." Along with the announcement, she shared along a series of pictures of her showing off her ultrasound with her family.

Audrey has been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy, sharing pictures of her baby bump on her Instagram page.