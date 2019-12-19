 
 

'Obsessed' Amal Clooney Approaches Meghan Markle for 'Connection and Fame'

Some people find her hitting off so quickly with the wife of Prince Harry rather surprising because she's never close to George Clooney's pal Brad Pitt's spouse Angelina Jolie.

AceShowbiz - It's no secret that Amal Clooney and Meghan Markle have a close-knit friendship. Showing a strong bond, the wife of George Clooney often invites the Duchess of Sussex to spend some time together.

Some people find Amal hitting off so quickly with the wife of Prince Harry rather surprising because she's never close to George's pal Brad Pitt's estranged wife Angelina Jolie. A source claims to Radar Online the reason behind this all is because Amal is "obsessed" with Meghan.

"She does everything she can to spend time with her and keep in touch with her," spills the insider. Additionally, the human rights activist "texts her, gives her parenting advice and how to follow fame advice."

As for what drives Amal's obsession, it is allegedly the promising connection people will have once befriending a royal family member. "She wants to be friends with her more than anyone else because of the royalty and fame connection," details the source.

While it remains to be seen whether or not it's true, Meghan and Amal's friendship continues to get stronger as they managed to spend time together under the radar in London. The informant says, "Meghan and Amal have secret lunches and play dates and are quite good friends." In addition, Meghan flew to New York City for her over-the-top baby shower on the Clooneys' private jet.

Amal and George were among the famous guests attending at Meghan and Harry's royal wedding held at Windsor Chapel on May 19, 2018. Donning brighter-than-bright canary yellow Stella McCartney number, Amal stole the spotlight that day.

George was also supportive for the royal couple as he defended Meghan amid media scrutiny. "I think it's a little unfair at times," he said on "Good Morning Britain". "I've seen it when the press can turn on you for sort of ridiculous reasons and for almost nothing, and it seemed to me to be a little unjust since [Meghan] hadn’t done anything except just happen to live her life."

