 
 

Carrie Underwood Goes Candid About Struggle in Regaining Figure Post-Second Baby

Carrie Underwood Goes Candid About Struggle in Regaining Figure Post-Second Baby
WENN/Adriana M. Barraza
Celebrity

Despite her frustration, the 'Cry Pretty' hitmaker admits that she has learned to shift her mindset on the matter since she believes women are their own toughest critics.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood found the struggle to regain her figure after her second pregnancy "frustrating" after bouncing back so quickly the first time around.

The singer, who fronts her own activewear line CALIA, has opened up about her challenging fitness journey following the arrival of Jacob in January, a little brother for her four-year-old son Isaiah.

"After having my first kid, I felt like I bounced back fast. And then with Jake (Jacob), it was like my body took a minute to get back to me. It was frustrating, because I'm like, 'Why wasn't it like the first time?'," Carrie tells People magazine.

Now the "Cry Pretty" hitmaker has learned to be less hard on herself.

"But I'm four years older. That also helped me shift my mindset - I'm still working hard, wanting to be the best me possible, but cutting myself slack and just thinking, 'Be kind to yourself.' It's amazing what we (women) do to ourselves. We're probably all our toughest critics."

You can share this post!

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Denise Richards Has This Advice for Other Women After Emergency Hernia Surgery
Related Posts
Carrie Underwood Goes Candid About Struggle in Regaining Figure Post-Second Baby

Carrie Underwood Goes Candid About Struggle in Regaining Figure Post-Second Baby

Carrie Underwood Pranks Boot Shoppers in Nashville

Carrie Underwood Pranks Boot Shoppers in Nashville

Carrie Underwood to Get Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire's Assistance in Hosting 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood to Get Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire's Assistance in Hosting 2019 CMA Awards

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Full Circle Moment Performing With Bryan White

Carrie Underwood Enjoys Full Circle Moment Performing With Bryan White

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Mourning Children She Lost in Miscarriages

Carrie Underwood Opens Up About Mourning Children She Lost in Miscarriages

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie