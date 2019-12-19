 
 

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room
Instagram/Twitter
Celebrity

Alvin, who previously worked as Trina's assistant, can be seen in the video going off on the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star who keeps telling him to get out of her room.

  • Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly certainly didn't have a good time when they were hanging out in a hotel room together. In a video that has since been circulating online, the two got into a heated argument in a hotel corridor and things just continued escalating.

It's unclear what caused the fight, but in the video that was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Alvin could be seen calling Tommie a "drunka** h*e" while the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star kept telling him to get out of her room. Alvin was apparently hurt by the treatment he got from Tommie, shouting to her at one point, "I genuinely f***ing love you, but you give me nothing."

As their fight got worse, a hotel staff eventually came to help clear things out with Tommie asking the staff to take Alvin out of the building.

Neither Tommie nor Alvin has yet to respond to the matter.

Judging by the video, it looks like Alvin is now working for Tommie. The "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star was previously working as Trina's assistant, until he got fired earlier this year. The moment was caught in an episode of "LHH: Miami", with the songstress going full savage on her former assistant.

It all started after Trina learned from her business partner, Elle, that Alvin wanted to create his own fashion line and lied to Elle by telling her that he was Trina's creative director, not assistant. Feeling infuriated, Trina decided to meet Alvin and called him out.

"I don't give a f**k if it's on the line or not, your deal with Elle will not go through," she said. "Why would you do a business deal with my business partner! Nobody know you! … You've been running behind my back like a got-damn groupie!" Alvin then defended himself, but Trina clearly had had enough because she replied, "Get out, you're fired!"

You can share this post!

Jeannie Mai and Jeezy Allegedly Expecting First Child Together

Carrie Underwood Goes Candid About Struggle in Regaining Figure Post-Second Baby

Related Posts
Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

'LHH: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Hits Back at 'Poor' Hater Who Says She Has 'Severe Mental Illness'

'LHH: Atlanta' Star Tommie Lee Hits Back at 'Poor' Hater Who Says She Has 'Severe Mental Illness'

'LHH: ATL' Star Tommie Lee Accused of Bleaching Her Skin

'LHH: ATL' Star Tommie Lee Accused of Bleaching Her Skin

Tommie Lee Addresses Her Child Abuse Scandal, Says Daughter Distributed Marijuana Edibles

Tommie Lee Addresses Her Child Abuse Scandal, Says Daughter Distributed Marijuana Edibles

Tommie Lee Is 'Thankful' as She's Out of Jail on Fourth of July

Tommie Lee Is 'Thankful' as She's Out of Jail on Fourth of July

Most Read
Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating
Celebrity

Kevin Hart's Pregnant Wife Cries as She Feels 'Humiliated' by His Cheating

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

People Denounce Oprah Winfrey After 50 Cent Accuses Her of Going After Black Men

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Video of Candice Patton With Married J.R. Smith Leaks, His Wife Cries on Instagram

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Tank Mocks Charlamagne tha God Over His Comment to Give Tekashi69 Oral If He's Released From Jail

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Charlize Theron Says Transgender Daughter Was Upset When She Called Her 'Son' in Interviews

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

Camila Cabello's Past Racist Tumblr Posts Surface Online

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

50 Cent Reacts to Meme of Jay-Z Looking Unimpressed During Kanye West Reunion

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Leonardo DiCaprio's Awkward Dance at P. Diddy's Party Gets the Internet Talking

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Michael B. Jordan's GF Snoh Aalegra Claims She's Black Despite Iranian Descent

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Olly Murs Confirms Romance With Bodybuilder

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Antonio Brown Slaps Baby Mama Chelsie Kyriss With Eviction Notice

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Charlamagne Tha God Bans Tekashi69 After Saying He Will Give Him Oral If He Avoids Jail Time

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie

Quavo Accused of Cheating on Saweetie