Video: 'LHH' Star Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly Get Into a Fight, She Throws Him Out of Hotel Room

Alvin, who previously worked as Trina's assistant, can be seen in the video going off on the 'Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta' star who keeps telling him to get out of her room.

Dec 19, 2019

AceShowbiz - Tommie Lee and Alvin Kelly certainly didn't have a good time when they were hanging out in a hotel room together. In a video that has since been circulating online, the two got into a heated argument in a hotel corridor and things just continued escalating.

It's unclear what caused the fight, but in the video that was obtained by The Neighborhood Talk, Alvin could be seen calling Tommie a "drunka** h*e" while the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" star kept telling him to get out of her room. Alvin was apparently hurt by the treatment he got from Tommie, shouting to her at one point, "I genuinely f***ing love you, but you give me nothing."

As their fight got worse, a hotel staff eventually came to help clear things out with Tommie asking the staff to take Alvin out of the building.

Neither Tommie nor Alvin has yet to respond to the matter.

Judging by the video, it looks like Alvin is now working for Tommie. The "Love & Hip Hop: Miami" star was previously working as Trina's assistant, until he got fired earlier this year. The moment was caught in an episode of "LHH: Miami", with the songstress going full savage on her former assistant.

It all started after Trina learned from her business partner, Elle, that Alvin wanted to create his own fashion line and lied to Elle by telling her that he was Trina's creative director, not assistant. Feeling infuriated, Trina decided to meet Alvin and called him out.

"I don't give a f**k if it's on the line or not, your deal with Elle will not go through," she said. "Why would you do a business deal with my business partner! Nobody know you! … You've been running behind my back like a got-damn groupie!" Alvin then defended himself, but Trina clearly had had enough because she replied, "Get out, you're fired!"