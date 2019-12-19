Denise Richards Has This Advice for Other Women After Emergency Hernia Surgery

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

Having undergone emergency procedure to repair four hernias, 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' regular receives praises from her husband Aaron Phypers for her strength during the health crisis.

AceShowbiz - Actress-turned-reality TV star Denise Richards has urged fans to "listen" to their bodies after having to undergo emergency surgery to repair four hernias.

"The World Is Not Enough" star's husband, Aaron Phypers, shared a series of photos of Richards before and after the recent operation, as he paid tribute to her strength during the health crisis.

"To the most incredible woman my soulmate," the caption began. "I am always in awe of your Beauty perseverance, dedication in all you do. These photos taken a couple of months ago from an emergency procedure femoral hernia not one but four! 6 hours waiting close by. Love you baby everyday getting stronger! @deniserichards (sic)".

Richards has since detailed the medical emergency herself, explaining she ended up in the operating room after ignoring signs indicating something was seriously wrong.

"This was a couple months ago & turned out to be a good lesson for me to always listen to my body," the actress wrote.

"Being a mom, wife, & having a career sometimes it's easier to just be strong and power through, I thought the pain & my other symptoms would just go away. They did not and got a lot worse."

Richards went on to express her gratitude to her "fabulous" medical team, admitting she thought she was dealing with just one hernia, instead of the four doctors found.

Sharing a word of warning with her followers, she concluded: "I waited way too long & didn't even tell my husband how bad I was feeling (I know it was stupid) ... gotta always listen to our bodies & take care of ourselves."

The couple wed in 2018.